Justice Served: Army After Striking Terror Bases in Pak In Response To J&K Attack

The Indian Army launched "focused strikes" on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir early on Wednesday, in retaliation to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Announcing the "Operation Sindoor", the army, in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said "Justice is served".

The army and the government confirmed that the strikes were "focussed", "calibrated" and "non-escalatory" in nature and targeted only terrorist camps from where the Pahalgam attack was planned and carried out.

In a statement on X, the army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information, said focused strikes were carried out on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK, targeting the roots of cross-border terror planning.

"Importantly, no Pakistani military facilities were hit, reflecting India's calibrated and non-escalatory approach," the statement read.

"This operation underscores India's resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation. A detailed briefing on the operation will follow later today," it added.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for the attack will be held accountable," read a statement from the government.

Following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam's scenic Baisaran meadow that outraged the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a free hand to the armed forces regarding retaliation. A series of diplomatic measures were initiated against Pakistan as well, that included a freeze on the Indus water treaty, shutting off the Attari border and cancelling the visas of Pakistan nationals who were in India. .

Later today, a mega security drill that would include blackouts and evacuation will be held across the country -- a first since the 1971 war with Pakistan.