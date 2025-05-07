Operation Sindoor: What We Know About India's Strike On Pak Terror Bases

A detailed briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' will happen later today. (Representational)
Two weeks after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile attacks early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Here's what we know about Operation Sindoor:
- The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian Army said in a statement released at 1.44 am.
- Under the operation, the army hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the army in a press release said.
- The army said it has targeted nine sites, stressing "no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted". India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution,” the army said.
- The operation was in response to Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
- A detailed briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor', will happen later today, the army said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world