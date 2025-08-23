215 Jamaat-Linked Schools Taken Over By Jammu And Kashmir Government

The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken over the management of 215 schools linked to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The government said the decision was taken to safeguard the education of thousands of students because these schools were facing deregistration in the absence of school management committees after Jamaat was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019.

An order issued by the J&K Government has authorised district magistrates to take over the management of these schools.

"It has been done to safeguard the education of thousands of students. I have approved for the management of these schools by the principals of the nearest government-run schools," said Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo.

Officials said that about 300 schools had come under the scanner after the ban on Jamaat. Based on investigations by the Intelligence agencies, 50 schools were given a clean chit. However, there were adverse reports against the management committees of 215 schools.

"Intelligence agencies have identified a number of schools which were found to be directly or indirectly affiliated with the proscribed organisation Jamat-e-Islami/Falah-e-Aam Trust. The validity of the Managing Committee of 215 such schools has expired and been reported adversely upon by the intelligence agencies," read a government order issued today's

"The Managing Committee of the 215 schools shall be taken over by the District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner concerned, who shall propose a fresh Managing Committee in due course for the concerned schools after getting these duly verified. The Concerned District Magistrate/ Deputy Commissioner, on taking over these schools, shall take appropriate steps in consultation and in coordination with the School Education Department so that to ensure that the academic career of the students enrolled in these schools is not affected in any manner. He shall also take all necessary measures to ensure quality education as per NEP norms in these schools," read the order.