Bahawalpur To Kotli: Why These Sites Were Targeted In Operation Sindoor

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Key targets include bases linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

In the early hours of Wednesday, India executed a coordinated, multi-branch military operation named Operation Sindoor, striking nine terrorist-linked locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The targets included some of the most significant and long-standing terrorist training hubs in the region.

The operation came in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, most of them tourists, were killed. The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group has been linked to the attack. India's retaliatory strike was designed to dismantle key logistical, operational, and training infrastructure used by LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and other affiliated networks.

Why These Targets Were Chosen

Each of the nine sites selected for the operation had a history of association with major terror plots and infiltration attempts directed at India. India identified these sites based on cumulative assessments of their significance to the terrorist ecosystem across the India-Pakistan border.

Bahawalpur: Jaish-e-Mohammed Headquarters

Bahawalpur, in southern Punjab, Pakistan, was one of the primary targets. The city is widely known to be the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, the terrorist organisation led by Masood Azhar. The group has claimed responsibility for, or has been linked to, several high-profile attacks in India, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing.

Muridke: Lashkar-e-Taiba Base and Training Ground

Roughly 40 kilometres north of Lahore, Muridke is the long-established nerve centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba and its charitable wing, Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Spread over more than 200 acres, the Muridke terror facility includes training areas, indoctrination centres, and logistical support infrastructure.

India accuses LeT of having orchestrated the 2008 Mumbai attacks, among others. The 26/11 attackers received their training here.

Kotli: Bomber Training and Terror Launch Base

Kotli, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been flagged repeatedly by India as a major training ground for suicide bombers and insurgents. According to sources, the Kotli facility has the capacity to host over 50 trainees at any given time.

Gulpur: Launchpad for Attacks in Rajouri and Poonch

Gulpur is believed to have been used repeatedly in 2023 and 2024 as a forward launchpad for operations into Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch. According to sources, the site was used as a staging area for terrorists who carried out attacks on Indian security convoys and civilian targets in those regions.

Sawai: LeT Camp Linked to Kashmir Valley Attacks

Sawai has been linked to attacks in northern Kashmir, particularly in Sonmarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Sarjal and Barnala: Infiltration Routes

Located close to the International Border and the Line of Control, Sarjal and Barnala are considered gateway points for infiltration.

Mehmoona: Hizbul Mujahideen Presence

The Mehmoona camp, located near Sialkot, was used by Hizbul Mujahideen, the terror group historically active in Kashmir. Though the group has seen a decline in recent years, Indian officials maintain that remnants continue to be trained and directed from across the border, particularly from areas like Mehmoona, where local support networks remain intact.

At 1.44 am on Wednesday, India began launching precision strikes using long-range standoff weapons. These strikes were jointly coordinated by the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking the first such tri-services operation since the 1971 war. India in a statement said that no Pakistani military installations were targeted.

Following the operation, India launched a diplomatic outreach to major global capitals. According to sources, senior Indian officials briefed counterparts in the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Full Sites

1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - JeM

2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke - LeT

3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan - JeM

4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot - HM

5. Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - LeT

6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli - JeM

7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli - HM

8. Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad - LeT

9. Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad - JeM