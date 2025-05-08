Centre's All-Party Meet Today On Operation Sindoor: 10 Points

The Centre has called an all-party meeting to brief leaders about Operation Sindoor, launched to strike nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the top points: The all-party meeting at 11 am will see the Centre briefing political leaders on the military strikes on targets, including Lashkar-e-Toiba's headquarters in Muridke and major terror training sites in Bahawalpur. Leaders will be briefed about the objectives of the operation, the specific terror targets hit, the strategic and security impact, and India's preparedness in the event of any retaliatory actions from Pakistan. The briefing comes as 13 civilians died in Jammu and Kashmir in shelling by Pakistan's armed forces. Security drills were conducted across the country, as cities were blacked out, air raid sirens were sounded and people were evacuated Early on Wednesday, India's armed forces conducted "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, to "deter and pre-empt" any further attacks. The precision strikes were launched over a span of 25 minutes, between 1.05 am and 1.30 am, during which 24 missiles were deployed. The targets struck in Pakistan included Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Mehmoona Joya and Markaz Taiba, Muridke, and Markaz Subhanallah in Bahawalpur. In POK, the targets included Sawai Nala and Syedna Bilal in Muzaffarabad, Gulpur and Abbas camps in Kotli, and Barnala camp in Bhimber. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit chief, Azhar Masood admitted that ten of his family members were killed in the missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces. The strikes came two weeks after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed. Political leaders across party lines have expressed strong support for the Indian armed forces following the successful execution of the operation. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, praised the military's precision and courage, posting on X, "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" Tensions between the neighbouring countries countinued to soar, prompting US President Donald Trump to say that "he will be there" to offer help and wants the escalating conflict between the two countries to "stop".

