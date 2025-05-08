Day After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Continues Cross-Border Firing

The Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor. Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire for the 14th consecutive day.

"During the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked fire using Small Arms and Artillery Guns across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri and Akhnoor areas in J&K. Indian Army responded proportionately," read a statement from the Indian Army.

The unprovoked firing comes a day after India launched the Pahalgam counterstrike 'Operation Sindoor'. India carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) on Wednesday (May 7) early morning. The nine terror camps were strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed, including a Nepali national.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held responsible," it added.

13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed as the Pakistan Army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir after India carried out missile strikes.

Dinesh Kumar Sharma from Haryana is the soldier who was killed in the cross-border firing in Jammu's Poonch. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini shared the information on social media and said, "Every citizen of the country is proud of your martyrdom. This country will never forget your sacrifice. I salute this martyrdom."

“ऑपरेशन सिंदूर” के बाद आज सुबह जम्मू के पुंछ में पाकिस्तान की ओर से हुई गोलीबारी का डटकर सामना करते हुए माँ भारती के वीर सपूत, हरियाणा के पलवल के बेटे, जवान दिनेश कुमार शर्मा जी ने अपने प्राणों का सर्वोच्च बलिदान दिया।



On April 22, terrorists descended on Baisaran Valley, known as "Mini Switzerland" - a tourist hotspot with rolling hills and verdant orchards - and opened fire. According to eyewitnesses, as the gunshots rang out, there was panic among the tourists who ran for cover. However, there was no place for them to hide in the wide, open space. The attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked firing at various places along the LoC in J-K, starting from the Kashmir valley.