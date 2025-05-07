Pahalgam Payback: How India Planned Operation Sindoor In 15 Days

Operation Sindoor, India's swift and surgical counterstrike after the Pahalgam terror attack, was the result of detailed planning by the government and the security establishment over the past two weeks. The goal was to break the backbone of the terror outfits operating from Pakistan, while ensuring no damage to military installations and keeping civilian casualties to a minimum. The result was a calibrated strike against premises linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The 25-minute attack eliminated 70 terrorists and left 60 others injured.

Here's A Timeline Of India's Counterattack

April 22: Twenty-five tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator were murdered in cold blood in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The tourists were having a fun time when the shots rang through. They were rounded up, asked their religion and shot dead in front of their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a trip to Saudi Arabia, cut his visit short and rushed back. Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Kashmir and held a security review with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

April 23: In its first move against Pakistan, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and shut down the integrated check post at Attari. Pakistani nationals, the government said, won't be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas. Later, visa services to Pakistani nationals were suspended. New Delhi also downsized Pakistan's diplomatic staff in India and set a one-week deadline for Pakistan's defence advisors to leave.

April 24: Prime Minister Modi, speaking at a gathering in Bihar, said India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. "From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," the Prime Minister said about the Pahalgam tragedy. He said terrorists who carried out the attack and those who plotted it would "get a punishment they cannot imagine".

April 25: The government called an all-party meeting and briefed 15 political parties about the Pahalgam tragedy and how India is prepping to respond. Leaders cutting across party lines, including the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, assured full support to the government in any action it takes to avenge the terror strike.

April 29: Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs. Sources said the Prime Minister told the forces they have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

May 5: The Union Home Ministry directed states and Union Territories to conduct civil defence drills on May 7. The mock drills, which are being held today, will include training to respond to air raid warning sirens, blackouts and evacuation exercises. While the Home Ministry's directives did not mention Pahalgam, the timing left no room for interpretation.

May 6: The UN Security Council held closed-door consultations on the situation at Islamabad's request. Envoys called for a de-escalation and asked tough questions to Pakistan, it was learnt. Sources said the Pahalgam terror attack was condemned during the meeting and Pakistan's "false flag" narrative was rejected.

May 7: Between 1.05 am and 1.30 am, India carried out 24 precision missile strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. According to government sources, 70 terrorists were eliminated and over 60 were injured. No military target was hit. Pakistan said nine civilians had died, but Indian government sources said collateral damage was kept to a minimum.