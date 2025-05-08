"Want To Murder In Name Of Jihad": Asaduddin Owaisi's Call Against Terror

Terrorists backed by Pakistan want to commit murders in India in the name of 'jihad', AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, calling for a global campaign against The Resistance Front, a Lashkar-e-Taiba front, which claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Mr Owaisi made the suggestions at an all-party meeting the day after India carried out airstrikes on terror infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met representatives of political parties and shared information about Operation Sindoor.

"I complimented our armed forces and the government for carrying out Operation Sindoor. I suggested that we run an international campaign against TRF. We must get the UN Security Council to designate it as a terrorist organisation. We must get the US to designate TRF as a foreign terrorist organisation. In February, Hafiz Abdur Rauf delivered a speech in PoK that we want to do jihad this year. They want to murder and spread terror in the name of jihad. Pakistan must be put on the grey list of FATF. We must also get the UK government to ban TRF and sanction Pakistan," Mr Owaisi told the media after the meeting.

पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादी जिहाद का नाम लेकर भारत में आतंक फैलाना चाहते हैं Operation Sindoor पर बुलाई गई सर्वदलीय बैठक में हिस्सा लेने के बाद मीडिया से मेरी बातचीत।pic.twitter.com/Xc14vo3gO4 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 8, 2025

The AIMIM chief said the Centre has a historic opportunity, and it must confront Pakistan while drawing Kashmiris closer. "Civilians were killed in Poonch and people lost their homes in Uri. The government must identify them as victims of terror, provide them compensation and rebuild their homes," he said.

Praising Operation Sindoor, he said the biggest achievement was the attacks on Muridke and Bahawalpur. "These are known terrorist headquarters."

In his meeting with representatives of various political parties, the Defence Minister said that Operation Sindoor is an ongoing operation, and while India does not want to escalate the situation at this point, it will hit back if Pakistan strikes.

According to sources, the Defence Minister shared information about yesterday's strikes, while stressing that the government cannot share all details due to the situation's sensitivity. Mr Singh, sources said, told the all-party meeting that about 100 terrorists were killed in yesterday's airstrikes. He, however, stressed that the number was not confirmed and information was still being gathered.