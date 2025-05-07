Operation Sindoor "Befitting Reply" To Those Who Challenge India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his first comments after the Armed forces' retaliatory attack on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam massacre, said "Operation Sindoor" demonstrates the Narendra Modi government's "zero-tolerance policy against terrorism to the entire world".

He also underscored that now, all states should conduct the mock security drill and arrange for smooth operation of essential services including hospitals and fire brigade and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods. Coordination between the local administration, army and paramilitary forces should be further enhanced.

Mr Shah said after the massacre of tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, PM Modi had promised that the country would give a fitting reply to the perpetrators and supporters of the attack.

Operation Sindoor is a "befitting reply" to those who dare to challenge India's borders, military, and citizens, he said.

Chairing a security review meeting in New Delhi with the Lieutenant Governors and Chief Ministers of states bordering Pakistan and Nepal, the Union Home Minister said all states should make their preparations as per guidelines issued for the mock drill.

The states, he said, should keep SDRF, Civil Defence, Home Guards, NCC and others on alert to deal with any situation. Efforts should be made to ensure public participation through citizens and non-governmental organisations.

Strict vigil should be kept on anti-national propaganda on social and other media platforms and prompt action should be taken in coordination with state governments and central agencies, he said.

After the Operation Sindoor, in which terror bases in 9 places were targeted around 1 am today, Pakistan stepped up firing across the Line of Control on civilian areas. Three persons have died and many others have been injured.

The armed forces, given a free hand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week for a retaliatory measure, launched a massive strike against the terror camps early today. The 25-minute precision strikes from 1.05 to 1.30 an demolished the headquarters of Jaish-e Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hafiz Sayeed's Jamaat ud-Dawa and targeted camps across nine cities.