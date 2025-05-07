Operation Sindoor: Army Videos Show Indian Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan

India has released multiple videos showing its armed forces striking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), reportedly killing 70 terrorists, early Wednesday. Nine terrorist camps linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted and destroyed under 'Operation Sindoor' to avenge the deadly April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

One of the first targets during the strikes, which began around 1:04 am and continued till 1:30 am, was the Markaz Abbas terrorist camp at Kotli in PoK. It was a "nerve centre for training suicide bombers" of the LeT and a key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists, the Army said.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists.



DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.

Another video of the 25-minute strike shows India destroying the Gulpur camp in Kotli, a Lashkar-e-Taiba base about 30 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC). The terrorists who were involved in the April 2023 Poonch attack -- that left five Army personnel dead -- and the June 2024 pilgrim bus attack -- in which nine people were killed -- were trained at the Gulpur camp, officials said.

OPERATION SINDOOR



Target 2 – Gulpur Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 30 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Control Center and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Used for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.



DESTROYED AT 1.08 AM on 07 May 2025.

The Sarjal camp in Sialkot, 6 kilometres from the international border, was also destroyed in the strikes. The terrorists who killed four Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in March were trained at this place, officials said.

India also struck the headquarters of JeM in Bahawalpur and the LeT in Muridke, both in Pakistan's Punjab.

While Bahawalpur, 100 kilometres from the international border, saw frequent visits by top terrorists, Muridke was a camp where Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists behind the Mumbai attacks that left 166 people dead in 2008, and David Headley, the mastermind of the attacks, took training.

The Mahmoona Jaya camp in Sialkot, which is about 12 to 18 kilometres from the international border, was also destroyed. It was linked to Hizbul Mujahideen and was the "control centre for spreading terror" in the Kathua-Jammu region, officials said.

The Sawai Nala camp in Muzaffarabad, which is 30 kilometres from the LoC in Tangdhar Sector, and was a key LeT training facility, was also struck.

The Syedna Belal camp in Muzaffarabad, used to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out terrorist activities across LoC in Kashmir region, was also targetted.

The Barnala camp in Bhimber, about 9 kilometres from LoC, was also destroyed. It was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques, officials said.

Addressing a press conference on 'Operation Sindoor' alongside Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said it was "deemed essential" that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack -- in which 26 people were killed -- be brought to justice.

These actions were "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" and were focused on "dismantling" the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India, he said.

"Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations," Mr Misri said.

"Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt," he added.