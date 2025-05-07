PM Modi Named India's Pahalgam Response Operation Sindoor. Why He Chose It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose the name Operation Sindoor for India's counterstrike against terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, official sources have told news agency PTI.

The name, Operation Sindoor, is heavy with symbolism. Hindu women put sindoor -- meaning vermilion -- on their head as a symbol of marriage. The Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocents were killed in cold blood, destroyed as many families. The victims were rounded up, asked their religion and shot dead in front of their wives and children. It is, therefore, fitting that the operation to avenge their deaths is named 'Sindoor'. An image put out by the Indian Army has Operation Sindoor written in block letters. One 'O' in Sindoor is a bowl of vermilion. Some of it has spilled over, symbolising the ruthlessness that snatched away the life partners of 25 women. The caption read: "Justice is served. Jai Hind."

The Pahalgam terror attack crossed several red lines: tourists were targeted, people were asked their religion and shot dead in cold blood in front of their families. Visuals of Himanshi Narwal, a newly-married woman with her wedding chooda still on her hands, beside the body of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal did the rounds on social media, plunging the nation into grief. Another visual showed Manjunath Rao's wife Pallavi, smiling in a video shot on a shikara the day before, helplessly asking for help after her husband was shot. From Shailesh Kalathiya's wife Shital to Bitan Adhikari's wife Sohini, Shubham Dwivedi's wife Aishanya to Santosh Jagdale's wife Pragati Jagdale, the tears of each woman who lost her partner in the attack made the nation cry. Operation Sindoor captures that.

The bereaved families have welcomed India's response. "I want to thank Prime Minister Modi for avenging my husband's death. Our family had trust in him and he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today," Aishanya said.

In Pune, Sangita Ganbote, the wife of Kaustubh Ganbote, said the government has respected those who lost their husbands by naming the counterstrike Operation Sindoor. "I cannot forget that day. I cry every day. We were waiting for Prime Minister Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated," she said.

Pragati Jagdale said, "It's a befitting reply after the way those terrorists erased the vermilion. On hearing the name of this operation, I had tears in my eyes. I sincerely thank the government."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said, monitored the attack late last night. After the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister had said those involved in carrying out and plotting it will get a punishment they cannot imagine.

"From Kargil to Kanyakumari, there is grief and rage. This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," the Prime Minister said. "The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror," he said.

"I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us in this time," he said.