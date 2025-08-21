PM Modi On 2-Day Gujarat Visit From August 25, To Inaugurate PMAY Houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from August 25, during which he will inaugurate 1,449 houses and 130 shops built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) here at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore, officials said.

Inauguration of houses under the PMAY will be one of the programmes that PM Modi will attend during his two-day visit, an official statement said.

"Under the in-situ slum redevelopment component of the PMAY (Urban), the PM will inaugurate the rehabilitation work of a total of 1,449 houses and 130 shops constructed at a cost of Rs 133.42 crore in sector-3 of the slum popularly known as Ramapir Tekra in Sardar Patel Stadium ward of the West Zone of Ahmedabad city," it said.

This project has been carried out under the Slum Rehabilitation and Redevelopment Policy-2013 of the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department of the Gujarat government.

Across Gujarat, under the PMAY (Urban), 9.66 lakh houses have been sanctioned against the target of 7.64 lakh, with construction of about 9.07 lakh houses already completed, the statement said.

From 2025-26, the Gujarat government has introduced an additional assistance of Rs 50,000 per house at the roof-cast level under the PMAY (Rural), fully funded from the state's share, it said.

"This support is aimed at helping beneficiaries achieve the 2024-25 housing targets as well as future goals. So far, 34,759 beneficiaries have received assistance amounting to Rs 173.80 crore under this provision," it said.

Under the Gujarat government's 'Mukhyamantri Protsahak Sahay Yojana', beneficiaries who complete house construction within six months of receiving the first instalment are given an additional incentive of Rs 20,000.

So far, 74,930 beneficiaries have received assistance worth Rs 149.86 crore under this provision, it said.

To support women in households, the state government also provides an additional Rs 5,000 per beneficiary for bathroom construction along with housing.

"Till now, 82,845 beneficiaries have availed this benefit, amounting to Rs 41.42 crore. In addition, beneficiaries are eligible for Rs 25,920 for 90 days of employment under the MGNREGA and Rs 12,000 for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission. In total, each beneficiary is entitled to assistance of Rs 2,32,920 under this scheme," it said.

Within three months of the central government announcing the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) Scheme in 2020 -- which aims to provide affordable rental housing for the urban poor and workers -- Gujarat became the first state to receive project approval by converting 393 houses into rental units in Surat city, according to the statement.

Gujarat is also one of six states selected by the central government to implement the Light House Project under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC). In Rajkot, 1,144 houses have been built using monolithic concrete construction technology with tunnel formwork, it said.

Under the PMAY (Rural), from 2016-17 to 2024-25, the central government set a target of 8,43,168 houses, of which 6,00,932 have been completed, it said.

For the spill-over target of 2,78,533 houses in 2025-26, as many as 39,092 have been completed between April 1 and August 20, 2025, while 2,39,441 are under construction and scheduled for completion by March 2026, the release said.

From 2016-17 to August 20, 2025, a total expenditure of Rs 8,936.55 crore has been incurred under the scheme.

