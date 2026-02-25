'We Remember Israeli Lives Lost In 26/11': PM Modi's Top Quotes In Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the Knesset, Israel's parliament-- a rare honour that underscores the political warmth between the two democracies.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from the speech: I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of frenzy, respect, and partnership. I'm the first Prime Minister of India to address this august gathering. 9 years ago, I had the good fortune to be the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel, and I'm very happy to be here again. I was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel on September 17, 1950. I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terror attack by Hamas on October 7. We feel your pain; we share your grief. India stands firmly with Israel and with full conviction in this moment and beyond. Nothing can justify terrorism. India has also endured the pain of terrorism for a long time. We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism. India supports all efforts that contribute to durable peace and regional stability. Some years ago when you concluded the Abraham Accords, we applauded your courage and vision. It was a moment of new hope. The Bene Israel of Maharashtra, the Kochini Jews of Keralam, the Baghdadi Jews of Kolkata and Mumbai, and the Bene Measse of the Northeast have enriched India. Edwin Meyers gave shape to the princes' division of India. The actor David Abraham Chaulkar, or Uncle David, became a household name across the country. Walter Kaufman composed the signature tune for All India Radio. The heroic contribution of Lieutenant General JFR Jacob during the 1970 war with Pakistan is widely known. I had the honor of working closely with him. After his retirement, we discussed India-Israel relations, among many other things, over many cups of tea. There have been countless others whose contributions are woven into India's rich fabric of life.

