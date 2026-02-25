"That's Saffron": PM Modi As Netanyahu Notes Sartorial Match With Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday to a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, who were on the tarmac to receive him at the airport.

As the leaders interacted with each other, a small detail drew Netanyahu's attention. The colour of PM Modi's pocket square matched perfectly with that of Sara Netanyahu's attire. He pointed towards PM Modi's pocket square and his wife's clothes.

"That's saffron," PM Modi said with a smile.

Narendra Modi is laughing because Benjamin Netanyahu just pointed out the perfect “saffron match.”

Sara Netanyahu's bright orange outfit perfectly coordinates with the orange pocket square in Modi's vest.



A light, fun moment amid the warm hug and official welcome at Ben-Gurion…

PM Modi wore a traditional Indian attire consisting of a cream-coloured kurta and a white churidar. He layered a neatly tailored grey, patterned half-jacket along with the saffron pocket square. Meanwhile, Sara Netanyahu wore a saffron pocket square.

"You are a great leader," said Netanyahu after the two leaders exchanged a warm hug at the tarmac.

"Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Netanyahu also took to X to write, "My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries".

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, a trip which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017.

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to his engagements with Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in various sectors and discussing regional and global issues.

During his two-day visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and address the Knesset. He will be the first Indian prime minister to address the Israeli parliament.

