"India-Israel Ties Written In Blood And Sacrifice": PM Modi In Jerusalem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Israeli parliament Knesset -- a first by an Indian Prime Minister -- re-affirmed that India stands with Israel in its battle against terror. In the address - a marquee event of the visit - PM Modi drew a parallel between the Hamas attack of October 2023 in which around 1,200 people were killed and the 26/11 attack in Mumbai, in which around 175 people died.

"We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond," PM Modi said.

"India's connection to this land (Israel) is also written in blood and sacrifice. During the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. The cavalry charge at Haifa in September 1918 remains a significant chapter in military history,' he added.

Addressing Knesset ahead of PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "The alliance between us is an enormous multiplier of our individual powers, enormous multiplier. It's a multiplier of the spirit and the multiplier of deeds and capabilities".

The Israeli Prime Minister also delved into history to describe the deep ties and shared culture of India and Israel, citing the ancient civilisation of the Indus Valley and the Jordan Valley.

With his address, PM Modi enters the august list of the world leaders who addressed Knesset - several US presidents including Donald Trump, late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, and Argentine President Javier Milei.

