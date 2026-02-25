"Modi Hug Is Special": Netanyahu's High Praise For "Brother" PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trademark “hugplomacy”, where he embraces world leaders in his trademark hug, has once again drawn international attention after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised what he called the famous “Modi hug”.

“It's been a wondrous friendship, both personally, between the two of us, and between our two countries and our two peoples,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu recalled the moment the two leaders greeted each other warmly moments after PM Modi landed in Israel.

“Prime Minister Modi's personal embrace is something special-it's called the ‘Modi hug.' It's well known around the world, and when you hug someone closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing,” he said.

“So I want to return the hug here from every single one of the Knesset members; it's not only an indication of the personal relations and the personal friendship between us, but it really reflects the warmth of the tie between our two peoples,” he said.

PM Modi has become known internationally for greeting world leaders with embraces, a departure from traditionally formal diplomatic gestures such as a handshake.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed Israel's parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Israeli parliament Knesset -- a first by an Indian Prime Minister -- reaffirmed that India stands with Israel in its battle against terror.

PM Modi last visited Israel in 2017, a trip which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management cooperation between the two countries. Netanyahu had also welcomed PM Modi at the airport in 2017.