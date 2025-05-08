Watch: Rajasthan's Golden Jaisalmer Fort Goes Dark During Mock Drill

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jaisalmer Fort experienced a blackout as part of a mock drill. Mock drills ordered by Ministry of Home Affairs, amid growing India-Pak tensions Mock drills followed Operation Sindoor that targeted nine terror bases in Pak.

The Jaisalmer Fort in Rajasthan faced blackout as part of the mock drill carried out, on the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, in view of growing India-Pakistan tensions. The gleaming golden sandstone walls and buildings of Jaisalmer Fort were covered in darkness as all lights were turned off. The Jaisalmer Fort, also known as Sonar Quila (Golden Fort), is usually illuminated at night, creating a mesmerising golden glow that is visible from miles away.

Rajasthan has over 1,000 km long border with Pakistan. Since last evening, there has been a heightened sense of alert in Rajasthan. During a blackout, all cars on the road stood still and waited for the next signal.

All border districts, including Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Ganganagar, have been asked to go in for a blackout, starting midnight and lasting till 4 am. If people have inverters, they have been asked to turn off the lights. All hospitals, including Public Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), are ensuring they have adequate medicines and stock of essential medical supplies.

All schools in border districts are shut.

India Prepares With Mock Drills

The mock drill followed India's early morning Pahalgam counterstrike 'Operation Sindoor', where India carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). The nine terror camps were strongholds of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

The Operation Sindoor started at 1:05 am and lasted for 25 minutes, killing 70 terrorists and injuring 60. The strikes were in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed, including a Nepali national.

A nationwide civil defence mock drill was carried out at 244 locations on Wednesday, including 100 sensitive 'civil defence districts' like nuclear plants, military bases, refineries, and hydroelectric dams. Shrill air raid sirens, simulated explosions and blackouts, and firefighting and evacuation drills were the centre of attention.

Mock drills were conducted at 55 places in the national capital Delhi, including the airport and the Reserve Bank of India, as well as high-footfall public spaces like Chandni Chowk and Khan Market. At Khan Market, a siren was sounded and people evacuated to a designated safe area.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a fire truck and an ambulance navigating the narrow roads around the market, emergency services carrying injured people out on stretchers and firefighters rushing to douse the flames.

Visuals from Mumbai's Cross Maidan show citizens following procedures during air strikes and rescuing people.