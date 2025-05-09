Naval Ops Begin In Arabian Sea After Pak Tries To Attack India: Sources

Following a major escalation by Pakistan in the form of attempted missile strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and drone strikes in other parts of India, including Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the Indian Navy has started a retaliatory operation, sources have said.

Targeted operations, they said in the early hours of Friday, have begun in the Arabian Sea against multiple targets in Pakistan.

On Thursday, loud explosions were heard in Jammu and it was later learnt that Pakistan had launched missiles not only at the city but several other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba and Hiranagar. All the missiles were successfully intercepted by India's air defence systems.

Shelling was reported in Pathankot and drones were intercepted in Jaisalmer, among other places.

Blackouts were also enforced in several cities, including Chandigarh, Mohali and Srinagar.

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). No casualties or material losses were reported," the defence ministry said in a post on X.

— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 8, 2025



— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 8, 2025

"India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people," it added.

Fast-Paced Developments

After the Pahalgam terror attack last month, India on Wednesday launched Operation Sindoor, striking nine locations in Pakistan, including the headquarters of terrorist outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Muridke and Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab.

Pakistan responded by, unsuccessfully, targeting installations in 15 locations in India. This prompted a targeting of Pakistan's air defence systems by India's armed forces on Thursday morning and at least one - in Lahore - was successfully destroyed.

Then, on Thursday evening, Pakistan launched missiles and drones, which were neutralised by India's air defence system.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had reiterated that India's response had been precise, measured and calibrated and Pakistan had retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations.

He also blasted Pakistan over its claims of escalation by India, pointing out that Islamabad had begun the escalation with the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

"The original escalation was by Pakistan on the 22nd of April. We are the ones who are responding to that escalation with the action that was taken yesterday morning. And again, I would like to emphasise that the action was restrained - it was directed towards non-civilian, non-military targets and confined to terrorist camps. And again, as we have been saying since yesterday, any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today is nothing but escalation by Pakistan now, once again, and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said.