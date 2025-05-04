Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The Indian armed forces thwarted fresh attempts by the Pakistani military to target northern and western cities using drones and missiles on Thursday evening, sources said, adding that at least eight missiles have been brought down so far. All airports are on alert in response to heightened security concerns.
The drone and missile attacks by the neighbouring country were reported in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir, prompting authorities to activate the defence systems, sirens and enforce a complete blackout in most areas. Sources said a Pakistan F-16 was shot down by the Indian forces although an official confirmation is awaited.
The developments came hours after India said it had foiled Pakistan's attempts to engage a number of military targets across 15 cities in northern and western India using drones and missiles on Thursday night. A Pakistani air defence system in Lahore was also destroyed.
Early on Wednesday, India unleashed 24 missiles in 25 minutes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Security drills were also held for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack" across 244 districts in the country.
Follow Operation Sindoor Live Updates Here:
India Gate Evacuated
All people around India Gate in Delhi have been evacuated amid Pak air strikes.
Fake News Alert
The social media posts claiming entry to airports across India are banned is fake news.
🛑 Fake News Alert— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck:
❌ This claim is #FAKE
✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d
24 Airports Shut
Twenty-four airports shut amid Pak air strikes.
These airports have been shut:
1-Chandigarh (CE)
2-Srinagar (CE)
3-Amritsar (AAI)
4‐ Ludhiana (AAI)
5-Bhuntar (AAI)
6-Kishengarh (AAI)
7-Patiala (IAF)
8-Shimla (AAI)
9-Kangra-Gaggal (AAI)
10-Bathinda (CE)
11-Jaisalmer (CE)
12-Jodhpur (CE)
13-Bikaner (CE)
14-Halwara (IAF)
15-Pathankot (CE)
16-Jammu (CE)
17-Leh (CE)
18-Mundra (Adani)
19-Jamnagar (CE)
20-Hirasar (Rajkot) (AAI)
21-Porbandar (AAI)
22-Keshod (AAI)
23-Kandla (AAI)
24-Bhuj (CE)
Air India Travel Advisory
Air India advises passengers to arrive at respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.
#TravelAdvisory— Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025
In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.…
India Steps Up Measures Across Airports Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
In response to heightened security concerns, the Indian government has implemented strict new measures at airports across the country. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) announced immediate protocols on Thursday, including:
- Mandatory secondary security checks for all passengers before boarding
- Restricted terminal access, allowing only passengers with valid tickets
- Full CCTV surveillance required at all airports
- Increased deployment of air marshals on flights
- Tighter vehicle and passenger checks at entry points, including random baggage screening
The enhanced security comes during a period of escalated tensions, with authorities prioritising aviation safety.
Leave Cancelled, Schools Shut: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Among States On High Alert
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, many states have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials.
Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, Rajasthan about 1,070 km and Gujarat around 506 km. West Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh.
In Punjab, the leave of all police personnel has been cancelled while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.
According to a communication to the civil surgeons of all the districts across Haryana, it has been mentioned that all officials will have to remain present at their current places of posting and shall not leave the district headquarters.
The Delhi government also cancelled leave of all its employees till further orders due to the escalating hostilities.
In Himachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Punjab, security has been beefed up in bordering districts, including Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur.
The Rajasthan government too has cancelled leave of administrative and police personnel deployed near the International Border and closed schools in five bordering districts.
'Deeply Appreciate US Commitment To Work With India In Fight Against Terrorism': S Jaishankar
Spoke with US @SecRubio this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 8, 2025
Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism.
Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation.
🇮🇳 🇺🇸
Need For Immediate De-escalation, Says US Amid India-Pakistan Tension
US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."
US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and… pic.twitter.com/XmH9c1dwHI— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Pakistan Tries To Attack Military Infra In Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur
Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.— HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) May 8, 2025
No losses.
Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means.#OpSindoor… pic.twitter.com/TZlU9BSR9U
Pakistani Missile Spotted In Jalandhar
A Pakistani missile has also been spotted in Jalandhar.
Rajouri Admin Issues Advisory Amid Escalating India-Pak Tension
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Complete Blackout Enforced In Panchkula
A complete blackout has also been enforced in Panchkula in Haryana.
Shelling Noise Heard In Jaisalmer: Sources
A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said. A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.
Watch: Complete Blackout Enforced In Jalandhar, Punjab
#WATCH | A complete blackout has been enforced in Jalandhar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/VbQFHB4en6— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Pakistani Drone Intercepted In Gujarat
A Pakistani drone was also intercepted in Gujarat.
Sirens Heard In Chandigarh Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension
Sirens are also activated in Chandigarh.
Eight Pakistani Missiles Brought Down, Say Sources
Eight Pakistani missiles have been brought down by India, according to sources.
Pakistani F-16 Shot Down, Say Sources
A Pakistani F-16 has been shot down by India, according to sources
IPL Match Between Delhi, Punjab In Dharamshala Halted
The IPL match between Delhi and Punjab in Dharamshala have been halted.
Pakistani Drones Intercepted In Jaisalmer As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise
#WATCH | Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
(Editors note: Background conversation is of ANI reporters witnessing live interception of Pakistani drones by Indian Air Defence ) pic.twitter.com/Ca1vpmNtjV
Complete Blackout In Samba Amid Pakistani Firing
#WATCH | J&K | A complete blackout has been enforced in Samba of Jammu Division and sirens can be heard. pic.twitter.com/FQg159pO0k— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
Pakistani Shelling Also Underway In Pathankot: Sources
Pakistani shelling has also been reported in Pathankot in Punjab, sources said.
Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Civilian Raises Concern Over Pakistani Missiles In Jammu
Missiles are flying over our houses in Jammu RIGHT NOW. This is not hearsay, I’m witnessing and recording it myself. The threat is real. Civilian lives are at stake. pic.twitter.com/rORUIdcg5l— Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaPNath) May 8, 2025
Heavy Artillery Firing, Drone Attack In J&K's Samba: Sources
Heavy artillery firing and drone attack have also been reported in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba, sources said.
Heavy Shelling In Several J&K Areas Amid India-Pak Tensions
Heavy shelling has been reported in several areas. RS Pura, Arnia, Samba and Hiranagar sectors have been targeted.
India Intercepts Pakistani Drones In Jammu, Say Sources
According to sources, India has intercepted multiple Pakistani drones in Jammu, amid rising tensions between the two countries.
Sirens Heard In Kupwara, Jammu Amid India-Pakistan Tension
Sirens have been heard in Kupwara and Jammu, followed by complete blackout, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
Sirens Sounded In Akhnoor Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension: ANI
#WATCH | Sirens being heard in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/eiGdyj14Tq
"This Is A War To End Terrorism...": Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On Operation Sindoor
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strike under 'Operation Sindoor' and said that this "war is a war to end terrorism".
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our forces have worked to wipe out the terrorists forever. Today, India has given a befitting reply to the terrorists through Operation Sindoor...This war is a war to end terrorism," he said.
Video: Part Of Pakistani Missile Lands In Amritsar After India Intercepts Night Attack
India successfully intercepted and destroyed several missiles and drones launched by the Pakistani military at 15 cities in northern and western India in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the government said today.
Some debris of the incoming missiles and drones have been found in Punjab's Amritsar. Visuals show parts of missiles used by Pakistan strewn over a field in the city of the Golden Temple.