Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The Indian armed forces thwarted fresh attempts by the Pakistani military to target northern and western cities using drones and missiles on Thursday evening, sources said, adding that at least eight missiles have been brought down so far. All airports are on alert in response to heightened security concerns.

The drone and missile attacks by the neighbouring country were reported in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir, prompting authorities to activate the defence systems, sirens and enforce a complete blackout in most areas. Sources said a Pakistan F-16 was shot down by the Indian forces although an official confirmation is awaited.

The developments came hours after India said it had foiled Pakistan's attempts to engage a number of military targets across 15 cities in northern and western India using drones and missiles on Thursday night. A Pakistani air defence system in Lahore was also destroyed.

Early on Wednesday, India unleashed 24 missiles in 25 minutes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Security drills were also held for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack" across 244 districts in the country.

