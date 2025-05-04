Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Operation Sindoor Live Updates: The Indian armed forces thwarted fresh attempts by the Pakistani military to target northern and western cities using drones and missiles on Thursday evening, sources said, adding that at least eight missiles have been brought down so far. All airports are on alert in response to heightened security concerns.

The drone and missile attacks by the neighbouring country were reported in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir, prompting authorities to activate the defence systems, sirens and enforce a complete blackout in most areas. Sources said a Pakistan F-16 was shot down by the Indian forces although an official confirmation is awaited.

The developments came hours after India said it had foiled Pakistan's attempts to engage a number of military targets across 15 cities in northern and western India using drones and missiles on Thursday night. A Pakistani air defence system in Lahore was also destroyed. 

Early on Wednesday, India unleashed 24 missiles in 25 minutes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Security drills were also held for "effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack" across 244 districts in the country.

Follow Operation Sindoor Live Updates Here:

May 08, 2025 23:46 (IST)



India Gate Evacuated

All people around India Gate in Delhi have been evacuated amid Pak air strikes.

May 08, 2025 23:29 (IST)



Fake News Alert

The social media posts claiming entry to airports across India are banned is fake news. 

May 08, 2025 23:23 (IST)



24 Airports Shut

Twenty-four airports shut amid Pak air strikes. 

These airports have been shut:

1-Chandigarh (CE) 

2-Srinagar (CE)

3-Amritsar (AAI) 

 4‐ Ludhiana (AAI) 

5-Bhuntar (AAI)

6-Kishengarh (AAI) 

7-Patiala (IAF) 

8-Shimla (AAI) 

9-Kangra-Gaggal (AAI) 

10-Bathinda (CE) 

11-Jaisalmer (CE) 

12-Jodhpur (CE) 

13-Bikaner (CE) 

14-Halwara (IAF) 

15-Pathankot (CE) 

16-Jammu (CE) 

17-Leh (CE) 

18-Mundra (Adani) 

19-Jamnagar (CE) 

20-Hirasar (Rajkot) (AAI) 

21-Porbandar (AAI) 

22-Keshod (AAI) 

23-Kandla (AAI) 

24-Bhuj (CE) 

May 08, 2025 23:11 (IST)



Air India Travel Advisory

Air India advises passengers to arrive at respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. 

May 08, 2025 22:47 (IST)



India Steps Up Measures Across Airports Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In response to heightened security concerns, the Indian government has implemented strict new measures at airports across the country. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) announced immediate protocols on Thursday, including:  

- Mandatory secondary security checks for all passengers before boarding  

- Restricted terminal access, allowing only passengers with valid tickets  

- Full CCTV surveillance required at all airports  

- Increased deployment of air marshals on flights  

- Tighter vehicle and passenger checks at entry points, including random baggage screening  

The enhanced security comes during a period of escalated tensions, with authorities prioritising aviation safety.

May 08, 2025 22:43 (IST)



Leave Cancelled, Schools Shut: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Among States On High Alert

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, many states have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials.

Punjab shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, Rajasthan about 1,070 km and Gujarat around 506 km. West Bengal shares a 2,217-km border with Bangladesh.

In Punjab, the leave of all police personnel has been cancelled while the state government has shut schools in six border districts, officials said on Thursday.

According to a communication to the civil surgeons of all the districts across Haryana, it has been mentioned that all officials will have to remain present at their current places of posting and shall not leave the district headquarters.

The Delhi government also cancelled leave of all its employees till further orders due to the escalating hostilities.

In Himachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Punjab, security has been beefed up in bordering districts, including Hamirpur, Una and Bilaspur.

The Rajasthan government too has cancelled leave of administrative and police personnel deployed near the International Border and closed schools in five bordering districts.

May 08, 2025 22:33 (IST)



'Deeply Appreciate US Commitment To Work With India In Fight Against Terrorism': S Jaishankar

May 08, 2025 22:24 (IST)



Need For Immediate De-escalation, Says US Amid India-Pakistan Tension

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce says, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.  He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."

May 08, 2025 22:18 (IST)



Pakistan Tries To Attack Military Infra In Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur

May 08, 2025 22:11 (IST)



Pakistani Missile Spotted In Jalandhar

A Pakistani missile has also been spotted in Jalandhar.

May 08, 2025 22:02 (IST)



Rajouri Admin Issues Advisory Amid Escalating India-Pak Tension

May 08, 2025 22:00 (IST)



Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Complete Blackout Enforced In Panchkula

A complete blackout has also been enforced in Panchkula in Haryana.

May 08, 2025 21:58 (IST)



Shelling Noise Heard In Jaisalmer: Sources

A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said. A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.

May 08, 2025 21:49 (IST)



Watch: Complete Blackout Enforced In Jalandhar, Punjab

May 08, 2025 21:47 (IST)



Pakistani Drone Intercepted In Gujarat

A Pakistani drone was also intercepted in Gujarat.

May 08, 2025 21:40 (IST)



Sirens Heard In Chandigarh Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension

Sirens are also activated in Chandigarh.

May 08, 2025 21:39 (IST)



Eight Pakistani Missiles Brought Down, Say Sources

Eight Pakistani missiles have been brought down by India, according to sources.

May 08, 2025 21:37 (IST)



Pakistani F-16 Shot Down, Say Sources

A Pakistani F-16 has been shot down by India, according to sources

May 08, 2025 21:30 (IST)



IPL Match Between Delhi, Punjab In Dharamshala Halted

The IPL match between Delhi and Punjab in Dharamshala have been halted.

May 08, 2025 21:26 (IST)



Pakistani Drones Intercepted In Jaisalmer As India-Pakistan Tensions Rise

May 08, 2025 21:12 (IST)



Complete Blackout In Samba Amid Pakistani Firing

May 08, 2025 21:09 (IST)



Pakistani Shelling Also Underway In Pathankot: Sources

Pakistani shelling has also been reported in Pathankot in Punjab, sources said.

May 08, 2025 21:02 (IST)



Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Civilian Raises Concern Over Pakistani Missiles In Jammu

May 08, 2025 20:59 (IST)



Heavy Artillery Firing, Drone Attack In J&K's Samba: Sources

Heavy artillery firing and drone attack have also been reported in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba, sources said.

May 08, 2025 20:57 (IST)



Heavy Shelling In Several J&K Areas Amid India-Pak Tensions

Heavy shelling has been reported in several areas. RS Pura, Arnia, Samba and Hiranagar sectors have been targeted.

May 08, 2025 20:47 (IST)



India Intercepts Pakistani Drones In Jammu, Say Sources

According to sources, India has intercepted multiple Pakistani drones in Jammu, amid rising tensions between the two countries.

May 08, 2025 20:43 (IST)



Sirens Heard In Kupwara, Jammu Amid India-Pakistan Tension

Sirens have been heard in Kupwara and Jammu, followed by complete blackout, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

May 08, 2025 20:42 (IST)



Sirens Sounded In Akhnoor Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension: ANI

May 08, 2025 20:24 (IST)



"This Is A War To End Terrorism...": Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia On Operation Sindoor

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised the Indian Armed Forces for their precision strike under 'Operation Sindoor' and said that this "war is a war to end terrorism".

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our forces have worked to wipe out the terrorists forever. Today, India has given a befitting reply to the terrorists through Operation Sindoor...This war is a war to end terrorism," he said. 

May 08, 2025 20:22 (IST)



Video: Part Of Pakistani Missile Lands In Amritsar After India Intercepts Night Attack

India successfully intercepted and destroyed several missiles and drones launched by the Pakistani military at 15 cities in northern and western India in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the government said today.

Some debris of the incoming missiles and drones have been found in Punjab's Amritsar. Visuals show parts of missiles used by Pakistan strewn over a field in the city of the Golden Temple.