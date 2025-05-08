All About The S-400 Defence System Used By India To Neutralise Pak Missiles

The S-400 can engage almost all types of modern warplanes. (File)
New Delhi:
The Indian Air Force used the Russian-made S-400 missile defence system to negate Pakistan's escalation bid last night.
Pakistan's attempted military action against India comes a day after the Indian armed forces' carried out precision strikes at four terrorist camps in Pak and five in Pak-occupied Kashmir, or PoK.
Here are 5 key facts to know about the S-400 system:
- The S-400 missile defence system used by India to intercept the attack is considered one of the deadliest surface-to-air missiles or SAM in the world.
- The S-400 missile defence system is said to be one of the world's most advanced long-range air defence systems. China was the first nation to buy the S-400 missile system in 2014.
- The S-400 has three components -- Missile launchers, a powerful radar and a command centre.It can hit aircraft, cruise missiles and even fast-moving intermediate range ballistic missiles.
- The S-400 is considered a major threat by NATO members because of its sheer long range capabilities.
- The S-400 can engage almost all types of modern warplanes. In October 2018, India signed a $5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems.
