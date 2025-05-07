Operation Sindoor "Matter Of Pride", PM Modi Tells Cabinet Ministers

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi praised Operation Sindoor, a successful military strike on nine terror camps across border to avenge Pahalgam terror attack. The Cabinet supported the action, highlighting India's measured response to cross-border terrorism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a Cabinet meeting where he called the Operation 'Sindoor' - a targeted military strike on nine terror camps across the border to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack - a "moment of pride".

The Prime Minister informed the cabinet that the operation was executed exactly as planned, with "no mistakes whatsoever" and "successfully completed" the retaliatory attack. He also emphasised that the Army had carried out the mission adhering strictly to the detailed preparations that had been made in advance.

During the meeting, PM Modi also praised the armed forces for their "commendable job" and "immaculate execution".

"The whole country was looking up to us. We are proud of our Army," the Prime Minister said.

The Cabinet ministers unanimously expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership and welcomed the government's action by thumping the tables. The ministers also conveyed that the entire nation stood firmly with PM Modi and the military establishment in the fight against terrorism, reported news agency IANS.

India's military strike targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir began at 1.05 am Wednesday, May 6, and lasted just 25 minutes. During this time, nine terror camps and training facilities were targeted with stand-off munitions like the HAMMER bomb and the SCALP missile, as well as others that can hover over an area to confirm its target before detonating.

According to the government, the attacks were synchronised to avoid detection and maximise damage.

India's military response represented a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" answer to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism, the government said.

Pakistan, in response, resorted to 'arbitrary and indiscriminate firing' and artillery shelling across the LoC, killing at least three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

India's 'Operation Sindoor' briefing

Two women officers, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, co-led India's briefing on Operation Sindoor in a strong and significant message. Along with the name "Operation Sindoor" - a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the terror attack - the choice of women officers to lead the briefing was praised as a powerful move.

During the briefing, the women officers documented the details of calibrated and measured retaliation.

"Terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism. No military installation was targeted in Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor'," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said, speaking after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said, "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response. However, the India Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to a Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation."