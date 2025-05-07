"Nation Comes First": Groom Halts <i> Baraat </i> To Join Security Drill In Bihar

The wedding day is a significant event in an individual's life but for a man in Bihar, participating in the mega nationwide security drill that was carried out in view of "new and complex threats" after the Pahalgam terror attack was a bigger moment.

Sushant Kushwaha, a resident of Purnia district, was supposed to leave with the "baraat" for the bride's house, 40km away in Araria district, at 6pm on Wednesday. But without hesitation, he chose to keep his family, relatives, friends and the bride waiting for two hours.

"It is my wedding today but that is not the only reason why I feel elated. Today, the Indian Army entered Pakistan and launched missile strikes in their terror bases. It is a proud moment that I am able to be a part of the drill," he said, referring to the security drills that were held across 244 districts in the country, on the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

Mr Kushwaha said that on Tuesday, he made it clear to his and the groom's family that he will first participate in the security drill, the moment it was decided that the exercise will be held in Purnea.

He eventually left with the "baraat" at 8pm.

The nation comes first, Mr Kushwaha said, before leaving for his wedding. "Soldiers often leave their wedding venue to go and fight at the borders. If the situation demands, we will also do that," he said.

Security drills simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, multiple fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations among others were carried out in several states and Union Territories (UTs) as part of the nationwide mega civil defence exercise 'Operation Abhyaas'.

The drills took place a few hours after the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in a strong response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. The April 22 attack, carried out by the terror organisation The Resistance Front, killed 26 civilians - 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India's military scripted "history" by acting with "precision, precaution and compassion" in destroying the terror camps. He added that India used its "right to respond" to the Pahalgam attack and that the targets were destroyed as per plan.

JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack.