How Global Media Covered India's "Operation Sindoor" On Pak Terror Camps

Indian armed forces on Wednesday targeted the headquarters of the banned groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok). The military action under "Operation Sindoor"-- which came as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack-- garnered massive coverage from international media, with the attention of the entire world focused on the development.

India's action marked a major escalation in a wider conflict between two nuclear-powered neighbours, with most global publications echoing the Indian stance that the attacks were a calibrated counter-terror measure rather than an act of aggression. The issue remained lead in many US and Bitish publication.

In American media, the New York Times led with the headline: "India Launches Missile Strikes Inside Pakistan After Kashmir Attack". The reportage viewed the operation as a "major escalation" in the India-Pakistan conflict, with emphasis on the fact that India had informed the United States in advance of the strike, signalling an attempt to minimise international friction.

CNN went with the headline "India and Pakistan on brink of wider conflict", with its coverage heavily focused on India's use of advanced weaponry, like Rafale fighter jets and SCALP cruise missiles. The report also noted that strikes were aimed at terror infrastructure and not at military assets, reinforcing India's stance.

The Washington Post's headline said, "Tensions Soar as India Strikes Pakistan, Islamabad Vows Response", with the report calling India's action a "measured show of force". The reportage highlighted India's restraint in avoiding military targets and limiting civilian casualties.

In its reporting of the incident, BBC emphasised how the terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke were key targets of the Indian strike. Their coverage also reflected the international community's concern about the potential for further escalation.

How Other Media Outlets Covered Operation Sindoor

India's Action On Pakistan

India on Wednesday categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India's action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

"India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it said.