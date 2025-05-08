India Foils Pakistan Escalation Bid, Destroys Air Defence System In Lahore

Pakistan's attempts late last night and early this morning to escalate tension by targeting Indian military installations in the northern and western parts of the country - including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat - have been negated, the government said Thursday.

The government said Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralising Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore, in response to Pak attempts to attack multiple locations, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Chandigarh.

Indian forces' response, the government underlined this afternoon, was "in the same domain (and) with the same intensity" as the attacks launched by Pakistan.

Pak forces used drones and missiles that were disabled by India's air defence systems.

Debris from the destroyed drones and missiles is being collected, the government said, and will add to the volume of evidence supporting India's charges that Pakistan, or the Pak deep state, supports cross-border terrorism targeting India, whether by financial funding or military training.

Attempted military action against India comes a day after Indian armed forces' carried out precision strikes at four terrorist camps in Pak and five in Pak-occupied Kashmir, or PoK.

Operation Sindoor, as the strikes were codenamed, spanned a 25-minute period that began Wednesday morning at 1.05 am and included a barrage of 24 munitions - from HAMMER smart bombs to SCALP missiles - that destroyed terrorist groups' HQs and training camps.

Sindoor was in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack; four terrorists from The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 people, many of whom were civilians, at the Baisaran Valley, a tourist hotspot less than 70 km from J&K capital Srinagar.

In a press briefing Wednesday afternoon the Army and Air Force said the targets had been chosen based on credible intelligence, and that its action was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory". The armed forces also pointed out Pak military establishments were not targeted.

The targets chosen included Muridke in Pak's Punjab province, which housed Lashkar's HQ and a training camp. The HQ and training camp of another terrorist group - Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers - was also razed.

Pakistan was also put on notice; that any attack on Indian military targets will lead to further strikes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated that warning this morning at an all-party briefing, telling opposition leaders Operation Sindoor is "ongoing" based on Pak's actions.

The government, meanwhile, also pointed out Pakistan had increased the intensity of cross-border firing and shelling, beginning 24 hours after the Pahalgam attack.

Mortars and heavy calibre artillery shells are being fired across the border in the Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors, the government said.

So far 16 civilians have been killed, including three women and five children.

One Indian soldier has also died, the government said, as it also underlined, again, the Indian military's commitment to non-escalation provided this is also respected by the Pak Army.