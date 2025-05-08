"Op Sindoor Still On... Will Hit Back If Pak Escalates": Rajnath Singh At All-Party Meet

Operation Sindoor is an ongoing operation, and while India does not want to escalate the situation at this point, it will hit back if Pakistan strikes, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told an all-party meeting today. The meeting was held a day after India carried out calibrated airstrikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir and destroyed terror infrastructure used by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba to carry out attacks on Indian soil.

According to sources, the Defence Minister shared information about yesterday's strikes, while stressing that the government cannot share all details due to the situation's sensitivity. Mr Singh, sources said, told the all-party meeting that about 100 terrorists were killed in yesterday's airstrikes. He, however, stressed that the number was not confirmed and information was still being gathered.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, assured complete support to the government in any action it takes. Mr Gandhi also appreciated the government's move to call all-party meetings before and after the operation to take the Opposition into confidence. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, questioned the Prime Minister's absence at the all-party meeting.

Speaking to the media later, Mr Kharge said, "He was not present at the earlier meeting either. It's okay, he thinks he is above Parliament. We will ask him sometime. But this is a time of crisis, we don't want to criticise anyone." Mr Gandhi said some details cannot be discussed with the media because they are confidential.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said political leaders cutting across party lines showed maturity at the meeting. "At a time when the country is facing such a crisis, there is no place for politics. All leaders unanimously praised the armed forces. Everyone said we will support all actions of the government and the forces. Nobody had any opposition," he said.

Mr Rijiju added that Defence Minister Singh had said today's meeting shows we are not in politics to just form the government, but to run the country.

"Across the country, all political leaders are speaking in one language. That's good. I want to thank all the leaders. Everyone came and supported us the way we thought they would. This was a fruitful meeting," he added.

India carried out the airstrikes under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 25 tourists and Kashmiri pony ride operator were murdered in cold blood.

In a briefing yesterday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the features of this attack tie in with Pakistan's long track record of perpetrating cross-border terror in India, which is well documented, and beyond question. "Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control. Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to pre-empt," he said.