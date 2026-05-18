Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Rules Out Wider WFH, Says Collaboration Works Better Face-To-Face

Zoho Corporation CEO Sridhar Vembu has ruled out expanding work-from-home policies at the company, saying face-to-face collaboration remains critical for research, development, and engineering innovation. The tech billionaire shared his views in a post on X while responding to discussions around Zoho's return-to-office policy. His comments came just days after he had indicated that the company was reconsidering aspects of its work-from-home approach following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to reduce fuel consumption and adopt more sustainable practices.

Vembu said that after extensive internal discussions, Zoho decided against broadening remote work arrangements because in-person collaboration significantly improves productivity in research and development teams. According to him, technical issues often take longer to resolve when employees are working remotely and are unable to interact directly with the people involved in solving problems. He added that face-to-face discussions allow ideas to flow more naturally and often result in stronger, more effective solutions.

Vembu stressed that some aspects of engineering and product development rely heavily on spontaneous interaction, rapid feedback, and collaborative troubleshooting - elements he believes are difficult to replicate in a fully remote environment.

"Ultimately, after a lot of people inside weighed in on my X post, we decided not to expand WFH because the productivity of face to face problem solving is much higher in R&D. I have experienced this in my own development team - issues take longer to resolve when you are not meeting the people involved in solving the problem. Collaboration happens more fluidly face to face and we come up with better solutions. We are looking at electric bus fleets and electric cooking in our canteens to save fuel. We have made heavy investments in solar already," his tweet read.

See the post here:

While ruling out a major expansion of WFH, Vembu said Zoho would instead focus on alternative measures to reduce fuel usage and improve sustainability. He revealed that the company is exploring electric bus fleets for employee transportation and electric cooking systems in office canteens. He also noted that Zoho has already made significant investments in solar energy infrastructure.

The remarks mark a shift from Vembu's earlier stance shared on May 11, when he suggested the company was open to revisiting work-from-home policies in response to the Prime Minister's comments on fuel conservation.

At the time, Vembu had said the company would rethink its work-from-office model while also pursuing other sustainability initiatives, including natural farming practices and efforts to reduce diesel consumption.

However, in his latest comments, the Zoho chief made it clear that the company now sees office-based collaboration as essential for faster problem-solving and stronger engineering outcomes.

The debate over remote work continues to divide the tech industry globally. Supporters of hybrid and remote models argue they improve work-life balance, reduce commuting stress, and lower operational costs. Some, however, believe innovation-driven sectors such as engineering and R&D benefit more from teams working closely together in person.

Vembu's comments have sparked mixed reactions online, with some users agreeing that brainstorming and technical collaboration are more effective in physical office settings, while others pointed to successful global companies operating with distributed and remote teams.