"Always Dizzy, Zero Focus": Engineer Says Work From Home Is Affecting His Health

A software engineer has opened up about his work-from-home experience, claiming it is "tanking" his energy levels. In a Reddit post, the professional revealed that the WFH set-up has left them constantly tired, dizzy, and unable to focus. "I'm looking for some advice because my current WFH setup (my first WFH experience from the last 4 months)," the techie wrote in the r/developersIndia forum.

"Feels like it's taking a serious toll on my health and productivity. I'm starting to wonder if I'm just doing my routine wrong, or if WFH simply isn't for me."

The techie said they've been working from home for the past two months and wake up groggy despite getting 8-9 hours of sleep. They said that focus and enthusiasm for work have dropped sharply.

The biggest issue, they said, is the home office itself: "My room has absolutely no windows due to a shared wall with the neighbour. Just a door. I get zero natural sunlight during the day."

The post quickly drew thousands, especially amid the government's call to prefer WFH if possible.

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See the post here:

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The engineer's day typically starts at 9:30 am, with a standup meeting at around 10:30 am. They mentioned in the post that most coding is now done using AI tools like Claude and Cursor.

"Because the AI handles a lot, I'm missing that feeling of 'intense' development," the user explained. "We only really get on calls if someone is stuck. Even when I try to upskill, I get bored after a couple of lectures."

Despite being "a naturally social person," the engineer said the lack of in-person interaction has added to the fatigue. To combat it, they recently started going to the gym. But "the dizziness and lack of focus throughout the day are still a major problem."

The user questioned whether prolonged time indoors without sunlight could be linked to Vitamin D or iron deficiency. "Has anyone else dealt with this kind of extreme WFH fatigue and dizziness? Should I bite the bullet and consult a general physician?" they asked.

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction with hundreds of views and dozens of upvotes. Users shared similar experiences and advice. Many argued that working from home itself isn't the problem, but rather limited movement, isolation, and poor exposure to sunlight.

"WFH is actually an energy saver, bro. No commute is such a plus point," one user commented. "Join a gym if u can and keep a check on your diet and vitamin level. See if you can change your room to something with a window and sunlight."

"I really want WFH, I really want to move to my hometown," another user added.