Techie Claims WFH Taking 'Serious Toll' On Health: 'It Isn't For Me'

A software engineer has sought social media's help after claiming their energy levels were depleted and that they were feeling dizzy constantly while working from home (WFH). The techie detailed that this was their first WFH experience, and despite being a naturally social person, the WFH shifts had taken a toll on their health.

"I'm looking for some advice because my current WFH setup feels like it's taking a serious toll on my health and productivity. I'm starting to wonder if I'm just doing my routine wrong, or if WFH simply isn't for me," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

The techie said that for the past two months, they were feeling groggy after waking up, even after getting a solid 8-9 hours of sleep, which was leading to a lack of focus and enthusiasm for work.

"This might be the biggest issue, my room has absolutely no windows due to a shared wall with the neighbour. Just a door. I get zero natural sunlight during the day," the techie highlighted.

The developer speculated that their sedentary routine of waking up shortly before work meetings and spending most of the day using AI tools like Claude and Cursor for coding tasks may also have contributed to the current condition.

"I mostly work using Claude/Cursor now. Because the AI handles a lot, I'm missing that feeling of "intense" development. We only really get on calls if someone is stuck. Even when I try to upskill, I get bored after a couple of lectures."

Wondering whether the constant fatigue and dizziness could be linked to Vitamin D or iron deficiency, the techie sought help from those who might have gone through something similar.

"Has anyone else dealt with this kind of extreme WFH fatigue and dizziness? Considering the windowless room, could this be a severe Vitamin D/Iron deficiency from lack of sun exposure? Should I bite the bullet and consult a general physician?

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to implement lifestyle changes, consult a doctor and possibly change the working setup at home.

"Same problem here. Although I haven't gotten my vitamin levels checked yet, I'd highly recommend doing that," said one user, while another added: "The biggest issue honestly sounds like the room itself. A windowless room with zero sunlight and barely any fresh air can absolutely mess with your energy, mood, sleep quality, and focus over time."

A third commented: "WFH is actually an energy saver, bro. No commute is such a plus point. Join a gym if you can and keep a check on your diet and vitamin levels. It will be good. See if u can change your room to something with a window and sunlight."

A fourth said: "The windowless room is doing more damage than your routine and the dizziness with fatigue after 8 hours of sleep is a real symptom worth taking seriously not just a productivity problem."