Swatch x Audemars Piguet Launch Events Cancelled In Delhi, Mumbai After 'Animalistic' Crowds Queue For Watch

The Swatch x Audemars Piguet collaboration launch events in Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled on Saturday (May 16) after overwhelming crowds stormed the venues and triggered chaos. Social media videos showed massive crowds packed into Mumbai's Palladium Mall and Delhi's DLF Avenue as eager buyers and resellers fought over fewer than 100 units of the initial "Royal Pop" batch.

In a statement, Swatch India confirmed that the sale had been postponed to ensure the safety of customers and staff, adding that 'extended queuing' would not have made a difference.

"In light of safety considerations for both our customers and our staff, the timing of our launch sale at Palladium Mall, Mumbai and DLF Avenue, Delhi has been advanced. Given the level of demand, extended queuing would not have changed the chances of securing a piece," Swtach India said in a statement.

In one of the viral clips, a visitor claimed that they had been waiting at the event since 5 am, and despite the mall authorities trying their best, the 'animalistic behaviour' of the crowd prompted the closure.

"They broke down a security checkpoint and got abusive and were definitely people paid to be in the queue," a visitor highlighted.

Faced with a rowdy and unmanageable crowd, a frustrated staff member stepped forward to address the sea of people: "We are not animals. The store is not opening today."

Check The Viral Clips:

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Social Media Reactions

As the videos went viral, social media users stated that better security arrangements should have been put in place for such a limited-edition retail drop.

"In India, the best option is always an online lottery, followed by a physical sale to those select few," said one user, while another added: "What a letdown, they should have anticipated the rush and organised the event better."

A third commented: "I'm sure the majority of them are resellers, no one is actually interested in wearing this watch, easy money, that's it."

A fourth said: "Disheartened to hear @swatch_in was not prepared for the crowd. Retailers and crowd were expected, weren't it? If an orderly queue system had been made with the help of security, it would have been alright, like it is in many countries that have seen much larger crowds."

Stores Closed In UK

Apart from India, Swatch also closed its stores in cities across the UK after thousands queued outside branches to buy the new limited-edition watch. According to a report in the BBC, stores in Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield will remain closed.

The Swiss firm said it would not open its branches "in light of safety considerations for both our customers and our staff".