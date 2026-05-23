Opinion | Kolkata's Diplomatic Return: Why Rubio's Visit Signals Bengal's New Era

Kolkata has once again entered an important diplomatic moment. For the first time in fourteen years, the city is hosting a serving United States Secretary of State. The visit carries symbolic and political significance, arriving at a time when Bengal has just witnessed a historic political transition and when India-US relations are moving through an important strategic phase.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, one of President Donald Trump's closest foreign policy advisers and also serving as Acting National Security Adviser, arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-day India visit from May 23 to May 26. His India itinerary includes Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. Discussions during his broader India tour are expected to focus on energy cooperation, trade, defence and regional security issues.

Rubio's flight landed at Kolkata airport at around 7:30 am. He visited the Missionaries of Charity and the Victoria Memorial before continuing with the next phase of his India tour.

The timing of this visit is drawing attention for several reasons. It comes only weeks after Bengal experienced a major political change that ended a 15-year-old regime. It also arrives amid increasing strategic engagement between India and the United States. Before leaving for India, Rubio publicly described India as a "great partner" and indicated that Washington was prepared to expand energy exports substantially. That statement itself reflected a broader direction in US foreign policy toward India.

Diplomatic visits are never random events. The itinerary of a visiting foreign dignitary is usually shaped through consultations between both countries. Yet the host government's priorities also influence these visits. Bengal now has a "double-engine" government, and there is a view within political circles that Delhi encouraged greater engagement with Kolkata at this stage. The state government is trying to project itself as investment-friendly, and officials believe this visit can help strengthen that narrative.

There are indications that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari may also use the opportunity to brief foreign stakeholders about Bengal's economic possibilities, including infrastructure and industrial projects such as the Falta Export Zone. For the present government, attracting investment is becoming central to its political and economic messaging.

However, Kolkata and American diplomacy have a long and complicated history. The relationship has often moved through ideological disagreements, political resistance, and changing realities.

There was a period when American diplomats visiting Kolkata faced a rough political climate. During the Left era, anti-American sentiment remained a visible political force. Opposition to American foreign policy, the Vietnam War, and what the Left described as American imperialism often shaped public discourse.

One of the earliest examples came during the visit of former US Defence Secretary and later World Bank President Robert McNamara. McNamara, who served as US Defence Secretary from 1961 to 1968 and later became President of the World Bank from 1968 to 1981, visited West Bengal at a time when his role in the Vietnam War had made him a deeply controversial figure.

As soon as McNamara arrived at the airport, CPM workers launched protests against him. Demonstrations were organised, reflecting the intensity of anti-American sentiment at the time. Yet despite those protests, McNamara met state officials at the Writers' Building and continued with his scheduled engagements.

That contradiction often defined Bengal politics. Ideology and practical governance frequently moved in parallel directions.

Political observers have long argued that this anti-American approach shaped Bengal's political culture in many ways. Some believe it affected Bengal's work culture and industrial outlook as well. Whether one agrees or disagrees, that debate has existed for decades.

Over time, however, things gradually changed.

Under Jyoti Basu, a new form of political pragmatism emerged. Although the CPM maintained its ideological opposition to American policies, Basu also recognised the need for economic engagement.

From 1977 to 2000, as one of India's longest-serving Chief Ministers, Jyoti Basu actively pitched West Bengal as an investment destination. He met American officials and business delegations and encouraged foreign investment.

Political opponents often mocked this shift. Congress leaders coined phrases such as "from revolution to reception" and even joked about "Uncle Sam at Alimuddin Street." Critics argued that a party built on anti-American rhetoric was now welcoming US officials.

But Basu defended this approach.

In 1994, Jyoti Basu himself visited the United States and met corporate leaders to encourage investment in Bengal. Later, during 1995 and 1996, efforts were made to facilitate technology partnerships connected with projects like Haldia Petrochemicals.

Basu often argued that supporting socialism and engaging with the United States were not mutually contradictory positions. He could praise Cuba and at the same time, hold conversations with American diplomats. For him, governance required flexibility.

Still, ideological tensions never completely disappeared.

Controversies continued in later years as well. In 2011, then chief minister Mamata Banerjee made a statement on television claiming that US officials regularly visited Alimuddin Street. She remarked, "I am part of the government, and I know many things." The Left challenged her to reveal names. That statement triggered political debate at the time.

The issue showed that relations between Kolkata and American diplomacy had remained active beneath the surface, regardless of changing governments.

Then came another important visit. In 2012, then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Kolkata and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Writers' Building. Many political observers believed that Kolkata formed only one part of a larger regional diplomatic strategy. After Kolkata, Clinton travelled to Bangladesh.

Some analysts argued that Bangladesh itself was central to that diplomatic effort. Hillary Clinton had once remarked that despite travelling widely across the world, she had always wanted to visit Bangladesh. That added another layer of significance to her Kolkata stop.

Now another chapter appears to be unfolding.

Unlike earlier periods marked by ideological hesitation, the current political environment is different. With Suvendu Adhikari leading the government and receiving support from Delhi, there is a belief within sections of the administration that a larger flow of American investment could become possible, particularly under the present political climate.

Rubio himself underlined the broader strategic value of India-US ties. His diplomatic engagement will culminate in New Delhi on May 26, when India hosts the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting involving the United States, Japan and Australia.

Yet beyond trade and diplomacy, a larger geopolitical context also exists.

The world is currently witnessing shifts in power alignments. Relations involving China, Pakistan and Russia continue to create new strategic equations.

Bangladesh too has become an important factor in regional diplomacy.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author