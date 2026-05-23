Marco Rubio Visits Saint Teresa's Mother House, Children's Home In Kolkata

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity, here on Saturday.

Rubio arrived in Kolkata this morning, the first stop of his maiden four-day visit to India, and was welcomed by US Ambassador Sergio Gor at the city airport.

He visited the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity and spoke with its officials.

Accompanied by US Ambassador Gor and other officials, Rubio later visited Nirmala Shishu Bhavan - a children's home run by Missionaries of Charity - during his Kolkata stopover.

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa in Kolkata, is a Catholic congregation dedicated to serving the poor, sick and destitute across the world.

“Joined @SecRubio in Kolkata for a visit to the Missionaries of Charity. Moments like these remind us the U.S.-India partnership rests not only on strong policies, but also on shared values and the spirit of selfless service that transcends borders,” the US Ambassador to India posted on X.

Rubio's arrival in Kolkata ended a 14-year gap since a US secretary of state last visited the city. It also came only weeks after West Bengal witnessed a major political transition with a BJP-led government assuming office.

In a post on X, the US Ambassador to India said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defense, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!" Rubio became the first US secretary of state to visit Kolkata since Hillary Clinton travelled to the city in May 2012.

Rubio's India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also covering Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, is being viewed as diplomatically significant because of planned energy discussions with India and meetings involving ministers from the Quad nations.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the meeting.