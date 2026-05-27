"Get The F*** Out Of My Country": Indian Couple Faces Unprovoked Racist Attack In US

A video from the United States has sparked outrage online after an Indian couple was allegedly subjected to an unprovoked racist confrontation by a stranger. In the clip circulating on social media, a man sitting inside a car asks the couple if they are from India before telling them to leave the country. The exact location of the incident has not been independently verified, but the video has reignited conversations around racism, xenophobia, and the experiences of immigrants abroad.

In the video, the stranger questions the couple about whether India is better than the US. The husband gracefully replied that "both have both," without escalating the situation. When the husband mentions that their family lives in India, the man asks why they are in the US if India is so good.

When the couple explained they were in the country "to explore the world," the stranger responded aggressively, saying, "No, we don't want you here. You have to go home. Get the f*** out of my country." Despite the hostile remarks, the couple remains composed throughout the exchange.

Here's the video:

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many praising the couple for handling the situation calmly. Social media users commended the couple's dignity, noting that they refused to match the attacker's volatile energy.

Others, however, argued that remaining silent during such incidents can embolden racist behaviour. Several social media users also pointed out that immigrants and visitors enter the country legally through visas issued by the government, questioning the logic behind targeting random individuals with abuse.

Many users tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while sharing the video online. During an earlier visit to India, Rubio had said that every country has people who make racist remarks, while maintaining that the United States remains welcoming overall.

The incident has also drawn attention to a growing trend of anti-Indian content on social media, where some influencers allegedly target Indians in public spaces to generate engagement online. The viral clip was reportedly posted by a verified account belonging to a self-described music producer, who has previously shared videos mocking Indians, including one filmed inside an Indian restaurant.