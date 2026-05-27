Vijay Delhi Visit Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday will begin his first official visit to New Delhi after assuming office, with meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers and top Congress leaders. The visit will underline the growing political significance of the state's newly formed coalition government.
Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10 after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. TVK had won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, 10 short of the simple majority.
The government was formed with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, marking Tamil Nadu's first coalition government in decades.
According to official sources, Vijay will leave Chennai for Delhi on a private aircraft for a two-day visit aimed at securing greater Central support for Tamil Nadu's development and financial needs.
Here Are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Delhi Visit Live Updates:
Vijay Delhi Visit Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Departs For First Official Delhi Visit
Following his assumption of office, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay departed for Delhi on Tuesday for his first official visit.
He arrived at Chennai Airport to board a special flight to the national capital, where he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers during the visit.
According to the sources, Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, along with other senior ministers, will also accompany Vijay to Delhi, where they will first visit the Tamil Nadu House in the national capital.
(ANI)
Vijay Delhi Visit Live: Focus On Securing Central Support
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to submit a detailed memorandum outlining key demands, including the expansion of the Chennai Metro Rail project, pending GST compensation dues, early release of funds under various Central schemes, allocation of educational funds under PMSRI, and timely supply of fertilisers such as urea for the upcoming kharif season.
Vijay Delhi Visit Live: Meetings Scheduled With Top Leadership
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the visit.
Vijay Delhi Visit Live: Key Issues To Be Raised
During the meetings, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is likely to raise the issue of arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and seek the Centre's intervention. He is also expected to oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu reservoir project on the Cauvery River.
In addition, he will push for faster financial clearances for infrastructure and welfare projects in the state.
Vijay Delhi Visit Live: Cultural Event In Delhi
As part of his visit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will also inaugurate a statue of classical Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a move seen as highlighting Tamil cultural identity at the national level.