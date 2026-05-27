Vijay Delhi Visit Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday will begin his first official visit to New Delhi after assuming office, with meetings scheduled with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Union ministers and top Congress leaders. The visit will underline the growing political significance of the state's newly formed coalition government.

Vijay assumed office as Chief Minister on May 10 after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections. TVK had won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, 10 short of the simple majority.

The government was formed with the support of the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, marking Tamil Nadu's first coalition government in decades.

According to official sources, Vijay will leave Chennai for Delhi on a private aircraft for a two-day visit aimed at securing greater Central support for Tamil Nadu's development and financial needs.

Here Are Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's Delhi Visit Live Updates: