"Ready To Take On Terror": J&K Women Police Recruits' Message To Pakistan

Winds of change are sweeping Jammu and Kashmir. There was a time when young women here gravitated toward teaching, medical profession or other government jobs. Today, they are lining up to don khaki and stand at the frontline of India's fight against terror.

Among the 100 recruits who received appointment letters from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday, around 60 per cent were women.

"Pakistan Zara bach ke raho, hum taiyaar hain (Beware Pakistan, we are ready to take on terror," said Noor Jehan Akhtar.

Akhtar's resolve is shared by dozens of others. Mehreen, who grew up in the border belt of Poonch, has lived through the brunt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism since childhood. "We have seen terrorists being pushed across the border," she said. "By joining the force, I want to serve my people," she added.

For Ifra Mushtaq Malik from the hinterland, the call to duty runs in the family. "Many of my relatives are in the police," she said. "We are ready for anti-terror operations. We are now part of an elite force. We will do whatever it takes," she said with confidence beaming in her eyes.

"We are even ready to lay down our lives for the country," another recruit added.

Officials Point To Changing Trends

The recruitment reflects changing attitudes among some young people in the region, a befitting reply to those Kashmir-centric politicians, who claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, no one in J&K would hold the Tricolour. Today, these daughters of the soil have chosen khaki to serve the nation.

A senior police officer said, "Youngsters have realised that Pakistan cannot be their well-wisher. They are being used as cannon fodder for vested interests. That is why they are saying goodbye to terror and choosing khaki."

There has been a decline in incidents such as stone pelting in recent years.

Addressing the recruits, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said they were joining a force with a long history of service and sacrifice.

"You have inherited a proud tradition. It is now your responsibility to carry it forward with the same zeal and commitment," he said.

He praised Jammu and Kashmir Police for its role over the past three decades, describing the force as a symbol of bravery, sacrifice and public trust.