'Cockroach Janta Party' Gets Police Permission For Delhi Protest

The Delhi Police on Saturday morning permitted a protest by the social media platform 'Cockroach Janta Party' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The protest has been called by the online platform to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

Earlier on Friday, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' founder Abhijeet Dipke landed in Delhi from the US to lead the protest. Delhi Police officials met him at the airport and allowed him to proceed to Jantar Mantar for the protest.

Dipke had earlier asked his supporters to converge at the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for the protest. But after police allowed the protest, he appealed to his supporters to directly reach Jantar Mantar.

Dipke was seen coming out of the airport carrying a copy of social reformer and Constitution architect BR Ambedkar's autobiography.

Delhi Police have made strict security arrangements in the wake of the protest. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed at the protest site and adjacent areas in Central Delhi.

In a pamphlet distributed at the protest site, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' said the demonstration was aimed at "demanding accountability, seeking justice, and calling for education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation."

The pamphlet also said that the party's petition seeking Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation had received more than 8 lakh signatures.

On May 16, Abhijeet Dipke launched the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical digital outfit, following a controversy over Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's "parasites" and "cockroaches" remark. Within hours, the CJP took the internet by storm and gained millions of followers across social media platforms.