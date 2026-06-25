What Is Zendaya’s Full Name? Why Husband Tom Holland Called Her 'Maree’

After confirming their wedding, Tom Holland has revealed another thing about his relationship with Zendaya. The actor revealed his nickname for his wife during their press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



During the film's premiere in Rome, Tom Holland did not call Zendaya by her first name or the first letter of it, as he often does.



While speaking with reporters on June 23 about a nearby gelateria, Tom opted to use Zendaya's middle name. He asked, "Maree, do you remember the name of that place?"



The Challengers actress, who was being interviewed further down the red carpet, replied, "Giolitti's!", indicating that she was used to the nickname. She told reporters in a separate clip, "That's where we're going after this."







What Is Zendaya's Full Name?



The exchange sparked curiosity about the Euphoria star's full name. Born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, the actor had decided to use her first name as her public persona early on in her career.



Zendaya opened up to Allure in December 2016 about her decision to go by her first name stating she "just thought it was cool, like Cher or Prince.”



Although Zendaya does not use her middle name, she holds the moniker close to her heart. In fact, the Emmy winner revealed that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson had named her character Marie in his 2021 movie Malcolm & Marie.



"She was written for me," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "She was also written to the woman that I am and to the woman that I'm becoming."



Zendaya And Tom Holland's Relationship



The two actors first met when they appeared as love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the 2017 project Spider-Man: Homecoming. Zendaya and Tom went public with their romance in 2021. The couple got engaged in January 2025, as per People.



Tom Holland and Zedaya's marriage rumours had been circulating for a while before the Uncharted actor confirmed their marriage. When asked by Esquire UK whether he had to inform family members about the AI-generated images of him and Zendaya supposedly at their wedding, Tom said, "No, because they were all there." He added, "That's all you'll get on that."



Apart from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya and Tom Holland will feature in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.