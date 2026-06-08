Amid Shilpa Shinde's Fake Sexual Harassment Case, Upasana Singh Says 'Look At Her Courage'

Actor Upasana Singh has come out in support of Shilpa Shinde amid the fresh controversy surrounding her, saying that while the actor may have made mistakes in the past, she should not be portrayed as a villain. Her comments come after Shinde faced backlash for claiming that the sexual harassment case she filed years ago against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was not true.

The issue recently escalated further after the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned her remarks and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action.

Sharing her personal experience of working with Shinde, Upasana Singh, who has worked with her on multiple shows, including Maayka and Betiyaan Apni Ya Paraya Dhan, emphasised that people should also consider a different side of the actor.

Upasana told SCREEN, "I know Shilpa Shinde very well. We have worked together on three shows. Not every human being is the same. I heard a lot of negative things about her. If I justify what she has done, it would be wrong. She made a mistake, realised it, and said sorry. She said that this weighed on her heart. If she had not realised it, she wouldn't have said it."

Upasana further described Shinde as a compassionate person on set, recalling instances where she stood up for junior crew members and helped those in need.

"A side of Shilpa that no one is talking about is that she is a wonderful woman. I don't know how people will react to me saying this, but from my personal experience, I am saying this. On set, if any spotboy, lightman, or makeup man has faced a problem, Shilpa Shinde took a stand for them. Anyone who goes to her and says he doesn't have food to eat, Shilpa Shinde is the one to help them. She has helped so many people and is so kind-hearted."

She also urged people to look at the circumstances that may have influenced Shinde's actions at the time, noting that situations in the entertainment industry can often become intense.

"In our industry, we face situations where two people are fighting. In that moment, out of anger and frustration, people cross their limit and say something they don't mean. Sometimes situations become such. Look at her situation from back then. She might not have had money; she wouldn't have wanted to do the show anymore, must have had her frustration. She was told that her case was not valid. That is why she took this step. I am not justifying this, but I am looking at the situation in which she must have taken this step. Even after that, the same producers are working with Shilpa. Had they felt bad or her allegations affected their life so much, would they work with her again? No, but they are also sensible people who know that it happened in the spur of the moment."

Upasana also said that the backlash has intensified largely because Shinde chose to publicly admit her mistake, adding that such honesty should be acknowledged.

"People are reacting because she confessed. Had she kept quiet, people wouldn't be saying so many bad things about her. Rather than looking at her courage and her situation, they are commenting. Haven't people made mistakes? She has accepted her mistake and confessed to it in front of the world. I might not have the courage to do what she did. People can pull her up for doing wrong, but she shouldn't be slammed or projected like a villain."

The Controversy

Shilpa's exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 sparked one of the television industry's most talked-about disputes. At the time, she left the hit comedy show amid disagreements over her contract and alleged delays in payment. The producers accused her of breaching professional commitments and issued legal notices demanding that she resume shooting.

The dispute soon escalated into a prolonged legal and public battle. Shilpa levelled several allegations against the show's producers, including claims of workplace harassment and attempts to sideline her within the industry. She also alleged that she was being pressured into restrictive contractual arrangements.

The matter was eventually settled out of court, with both sides resolving their differences and her pending payments reportedly being cleared.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde admitted that she had lodged a fake sexual harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay R Kohli 10 years ago, saying she had "no other option" because they allegedly wanted her to sign a contract preventing her from working on other productions, on the YouTube channel of comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.



Also Read: Shilpa Shinde's Cryptic Post After Film Body's Action Over Fake Sexual Harassment Case: "Jo Ukhadna Hain Ukhad Lo"