JJ Perry Shares BTS Photos From <i>Toxic</i> Sets, Calls Working On Yash's Film An 'Honour'

Hollywood action director JJ Perry recently gave fans an exciting peek behind the scenes of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday, he shared a series of photos from the film's set, offering a glimpse into his experience of working with Yash and filmmaker Geetu Mohandas.

The images capture JJ Perry immersed in the action on set, clearly enjoying the process and camaraderie with the team. He did not hold back while speaking about his experience in the film.

In the caption, JJ Perry wrote, "What an honor it was to work with the whole cast and crew on #Toxic. Gotta send a big thanks to @thenameisyash, an incredibly talented actor with the best beard in the business! And a kind, generous person who I'm proud to call a friend.”

He also had special praise for director Geetu Mohandas, adding, “And of course the amazing Director @geetu_mohandas. I had so much fun working with her and her team. Shout out to her.”

Giving due credit to DOP Rajeev Ravi, JJ Perry further wrote, “Director of Photography, Rajeev Ravi!! I can't wait for this one to come out!!! Fasten your seatbelts!!!!"

Geetu Mohandas later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and responded with warmth and gratitude. Reflecting on the collaboration, she wrote, "The pleasure is all mine JJ.. The kind of collaboration that leaves dents in the frame and smoke in the air. Can't wait for the world to get hit by what we made."

Earlier, during CinemaCon 2026, Yash had also opened up about working with JJ Perry and what sets the action in Toxic apart.

Speaking about his approach, he said, "Action today-you've seen all sorts of action. What I believe is, with the scale and intensity, there should be something unique about each sequence... a different style, a different form. Action should be visceral-you should feel the pain," as quoted by FilmiBeat.

Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4.

ALSO READ: Yash Opens Up About Toxic Being More Than A Gangster Story: 'It Has Deep Psychological Aspects'