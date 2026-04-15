Yash Opens Up About <i>Toxic</i> Being More Than A Gangster Story: 'It Has Deep Psychological Aspects'

Actor Yash is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups, and excitement around the project continues to grow. Slated for a June release, the multi-starrer action film has already created a strong buzz among fans across the country.

While the film was initially expected to clash with Dhurandhar 2 in March, the makers decided to postpone its release to June 4, avoiding a box office showdown and building more anticipation.

During a recent interaction at CinemaCon 2026, where Yash was promoting Ramayana alongside Namit Malhotra, the actor opened up about what audiences can expect from Toxic. Speaking to Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak, he made it clear that the film goes beyond the conventions of a typical gangster drama.

Yash said, "Once again, it's not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it will look like a gangster movie with a lot of action, but it has got deep psychology and it's got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with."

The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, and Yash credited her vision for bringing a fresh perspective to the genre. He revealed that the director has added a unique twist to the gangster narrative, making the experience both engaging and different for the team.

Yash also spoke about portraying a darker character in the film, something he clearly enjoys exploring as an actor. Sharing his excitement, he said, "There is no boundary when you play a dark character," and added, "This movie had many shades of those characters and lots of looks, performers, and great actors have come together to put it together."

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, alongside Yash.

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