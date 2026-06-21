<i>Toxic</i> New Release Date Announced, Yash's Film To Now Release In August 2026

The makers of Yash's much-awaited Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups have finally locked the film's release date. The film will now release on August 26 this year.

Dates After Dates

The film was officially announced in 2023 by Monster Mind Creations and Venkat K Narayana's KVN Productions. The film went on floors in October 2024.

Originally scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, it was pushed by almost a year owing to delays in shooting and production. The film then locked March 19, 2026 as its next date, timed for Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

However, owing to the US-Iran conflict and the subsequent Gulf crisis, Toxic was postponed again from March 19 to June 4.

"Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing on a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon," the statement read.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Yash opened up about the delays his film has faced and said, "That is really something my fans or people in India will not like. They'll be upset because culturally once you start shooting the film, there is a timeline in their head."

Written and shot in Kannada and English, it will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film boasts a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.