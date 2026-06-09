Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Goes For Reshoot? KVN Productions Reacts To Rumours

Yash's much-awaited film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was all set to release on March 19 but got pushed to a later date, which is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, there have been a lot of rumours that Kannada star Yash was not happy with certain portions of the film produced by KVN Productions and that a 100-day reshoot had been planned.

Some even estimated that the cost would be nearly Rs 40 crore for the producer. Now, a spokesperson for KVN Productions has spoken to NDTV exclusively and clarified that no reshoots have been planned. Thus, the rumours have been laid to rest by the production team.

The reason why the speculation about reshoots of Toxic even started has been attributed by film trade analysts to the frequent release date changes that have happened since March. In December 2025, the filmmakers announced the release date of the Yash starrer as March 19, and it was all set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.



But on February 28, the Iran war broke out, and on March 4, KVN Productions put out a statement on social media that the release had been shifted to June 4 because of the Middle East tensions. The Middle East shutdown meant that the film would not be able to release there, resulting in a big revenue loss for the makers. However, this move by the Toxic makers gave Dhurandhar 2 a solo release on March 19, and the Aditya Dhar film went on to become a big blockbuster, just like the first part.

On April 29, though, Yash put out a statement on his social media announcing that Toxic, which debuted at Comic-Con in San Diego, would not be released on June 4 either. He wrote, "Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed: this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

There has been no official word on the new release date, and with Toxic being Yash's first film since KGF: Chapter 2, the expectations from the audience and the film industry are high. Yash is not only acting as the hero but is also credited as a writer and producer, giving him deep creative involvement in this big-budget project. The release of the film is expected later this year, given the filmmakers' intent to release it in a bigger window globally.

When the teaser of Toxic released on January 8, Yash's 40th birthday, his new avatar as Raya in this gangster drama generated a big buzz. Fans felt he looked very different from KGF's Rocky Bhai while retaining the same screen presence and swagger. People on social media praised the teaser's Hollywood-style visuals, dark gangster atmosphere, and stylish production design. Toxic has been shot in English and Kannada because Yash reportedly wants the movie to do well in the United States and be noticed particularly by Hollywood.

Toxic has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 500 crore by KVN Productions, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The cast of the film includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film, which will be released in six languages, has music and the background score by Ravi Basrur.



Also Read: Kiara Advani Shares What It Was Like To Shoot For Toxic With Geetu Mohandas