Guggenheim Abu Dhabi To Open On December 11, 2026: Best Places To Visit In The UAE Capital

Abu Dhabi will open the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi on December 11, adding a major new attraction to the emirate's cultural scene. The museum is expected to further strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global destination for art, culture and tourism.

If you are planning a trip, there are several iconic attractions worth adding to your itinerary alongside the new museum.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi To Welcome Visitors In December

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has confirmed that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will open its doors on December 11. Situated in the Saadiyat Cultural District, the museum will showcase modern and contemporary art created from the 1960s onwards, featuring works and artistic voices from different parts of the world.

It will become part of the global Guggenheim network, joining renowned museums in New York, Venice and Bilbao. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Frank Gehry, the museum will feature 30 galleries arranged around a central atrium.

Spread across nearly 80,000 square metres, it will be among the world's largest museums dedicated to modern and contemporary art. The Guggenheim Abu Dhabi has been building its permanent collection since 2009, covering paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, moving-image works and new media. Rather than following a traditional timeline, its exhibitions will explore themes such as abstraction, storytelling, language, land and popular culture.

Places You Must Visit In Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

One of Abu Dhabi's most recognisable landmarks, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is admired for its white marble architecture, grand domes and intricate craftsmanship. Visitors can explore its magnificent interiors, admire the detailed Kufic calligraphy and witness the mosque's unique lighting display at sunset, inspired by the different phases of the moon.

Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi

Located on Saadiyat Island, Louvre Abu Dhabi is the Arab world's first universal museum and houses hundreds of artworks. Its striking architecture and carefully curated galleries make it one of the city's leading cultural attractions.

Yas Island

For those looking for adventure, Yas Island offers a mix of entertainment, shopping and outdoor activities. Visitors can enjoy watersports at Yas Beach, experience thrilling rides at Ferrari World, explore Yas Mall or dine along Yas Marina.

Al-Ain Zoo and Aquarium

Located at the foothills of Jebel Hafeet, Al Ain Zoo and Aquarium is a popular destination for families and wildlife enthusiasts. Spread over more than 400 hectares, the zoo is home to around 4,000 animals representing nearly 180 species, including rare white lions and Nubian giraffes. It also features an aquarium, reptile house, aviary and a dinosaur trail, making it a full-day attraction for visitors.

So next time you visit Dubai, make sure you visit these places.