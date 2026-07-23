Capt. Amar Simha Yadav Left Dubai Job, Joined Indian Army, And Then Made It To IIM Calcutta

Captain Amar Simha Yadav's career journey has become a source of inspiration for users on social media. For many engineering graduates, landing a high-paying corporate job overseas is the ultimate finish line, but for him, a comfortable life in the UAE was just a stepping stone.

His story went viral after Vikas Alwys, a software engineer, shared it on X (formerly Twitter). As per the post, Capt. Amar Simha Yadav completed his B.Tech from IIT Mandi. After graduation, he joined L&T (Larsen & Toubro) as a Senior Engineer, stationed in the UAE. Although it appeared stable, he left the job.

This IIT Mandi alumnus then took the road less travelled by quitting his corporate job to join the Indian Army.

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"Even though he had a secure and well-paying career, he chose to follow his dream of serving the nation, despite his parents wanting him to keep his stable job, Vikas wrote in the post.

"He said all he used to do was sit at a desk, gaining weight and losing his eyesight. Whereas the Army is the only organization where you are paid to stay fit, earn respect, and serve the best troops in the world. So he joined the Indian Army as a Captain | Combat Engineer Officer."

"During his service, he commanded an Engineer Task Force of over 120 military personnel and trained more than 100 troops as a Company Commander. Today, he has started a new journey at IIM Calcutta."

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After six years, he is embarking on a new mission of pursuing an MBA at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

"While I am pursuing my MBA at IIM Calcutta, whenever I am presented with tough days, I remind myself of the days in the Army," Capt. Amar Simha Yadav wrote on his LinkedIn.

See his post here:

Online users praised his story, with one writing, "What a journey! Choosing purpose over comfort takes real courage. Respect."

"Incredible journey by Capt. Amar Simha Yadav! Leaving a stable L&T role for Army service and now IIM Calcutta shows true dedication to purpose over comfort. Respect!" another user said.

"Inspiring story man," a third wrote.