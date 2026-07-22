Live In Dubai? Inviting Friends And Family To Visit Now Comes With Rs 79,000 Worth Rewards

Dubai is giving residents a fresh incentive to encourage family and friends abroad to plan a trip to the emirate. The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has unveiled a new city ambassador initiative called A Dubai Invite, designed to turn residents into tourism advocates while rewarding them with exclusive benefits. Under the programme, eligible residents who successfully invite overseas visitors to Dubai can unlock reward packages worth more than Dh3,000 (about Rs 79,000), including hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and lifestyle offers.

The initiative forms part of Dubai's ongoing efforts to attract more international travellers while encouraging residents to share the city's tourism experiences with their personal networks. As reported by Gulf News, the programme is open for visitors arriving in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026.

How 'A Dubai Invite' Works

To participate, UAE residents and citizens must register details of their visiting relatives or friends through an online nomination form before the visitors reach Dubai.

Residents can nominate up to five visitors in a single submission. Additional nominations may also be made through separate applications. Once the nominated visitors arrive in Dubai, their entry will be automatically verified by authorities. Eligible residents will then receive an email outlining their rewards and instructions on how to redeem them.

DET said rewards will remain valid until December 31, 2026, unless stated otherwise.

Who Is Eligible For These Rewards?

According to Gulf News, the programme is available to:

UAE residents and citizens aged 18 years or older

Holders of a valid Emirates ID

Visitors who are not UAE residents

Travellers entering Dubai on a valid tourist visa or those eligible for visa-on-arrival facilities

Visitors arriving between July 20 and October 31, 2026, by air, sea or road

Authorities have clarified that visa arrangements are not included under the programme, and visitors must obtain the necessary travel documents independently.

Rewards Worth More Than Rs 79,000

Each successful nomination can unlock a package of benefits valued at over Rs 79,000. The rewards cover multiple categories, including:

Hotels

Restaurants

Tourist attractions

Lifestyle services

Participating brands include W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Melia Desert Palm, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Careem and Hala. DET has stated that each eligible resident can receive up to three reward packages during the campaign period.

Key Rules Travellers Should Know

Residents should note that each visitor can only be nominated once throughout the programme. If a visitor has already been registered by another resident, any further nominations for the same person will not qualify for rewards.

Participants are also not required to inform DET once their guests arrive, as arrivals will be verified automatically through official systems.

According to DET, reward emails will be issued within 72 hours of a visitor's verified arrival, with the distribution of rewards beginning in August 2026.