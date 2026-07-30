UAE Waives Tourist Visa Fee For Children Till September 15. Who Qualifies?



Families planning a summer holiday to the UAE have one more reason to pack their bags. The UAE is once again waiving the government tourist visa fee for children below the age of 18, helping families save on travel costs during the peak holiday season.

The benefit is available every year from July 15 to September 15 and applies to children travelling with at least one parent. It covers both 30-day and 60-day tourist visas, but there are a few conditions travellers should know before applying.

What Is The UAE's Summer Visa Fee Waiver?

Under a UAE Cabinet decision aimed at promoting family tourism, children under the age of 18 can get the government tourist visa fee waived if they are travelling to the UAE with at least one parent. The offer is available only during the annual summer promotion period, which runs from July 15 to September 15. The idea behind the move is to encourage more international visitors to choose the UAE for their summer vacations.

The Visa Is Not Completely Free

Photo: Canva

While the government visa fee is waived, families will still have to pay other charges linked to the visa application. According to travel agents who spoke to Khaleej Times, applicants may still need to pay for travel insurance, agency service charges, and visa processing fees collected by the travel agency.

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These service charges generally range between AED 80 and AED 170 (Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,500), depending on the agency handling the application. So, although the overall visa cost comes down, the child's visa is not entirely free.

A child qualifies for the visa fee waiver only if all the following conditions are met:

The child is below 18 years of age.

The child is travelling with at least one parent.

The parent's tourist visa is being applied for at the same time.

The visa application is submitted between July 15 and September 15.

Travel agents have also advised families to inform the agency that they want to apply under the summer visa fee waiver before making any payment.

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The exemption applies to both of the UAE's common tourist visa categories:

30-day tourist visa

60-day tourist visa

Whether families are planning a short holiday or a longer stay, children can benefit from the government fee waiver if they meet the eligibility rules.

Why Has The UAE Introduced This?

The UAE Cabinet says the decision supports the country's goal of becoming one of the world's leading destinations for family tourism. The government believes attracting more families helps strengthen the national economy while boosting investment in the tourism sector.