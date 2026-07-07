On Dilip Kumar's 5th Death Anniversary, Saira Banu Remembers Her <i>'Sahib'</i> In Emotional Note

Marking the fifth death anniversary of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, his wife and veteran star Saira Banu paid an emotional tribute to him on social media. Sharing a carousel of photographs from their life together, she shed light on their enduring bond, the memories they created over the years, and the void left by his death on July 7, 2021.

About Saira Banu's Post For Dilip Kumar

On the fifth death anniversary of Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu remembered her late husband with a heartfelt note that offered a deeply personal glimpse into their life together.

Beginning her tribute with a reflection on the power of memory, Saira wrote, "The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten."

Looking back at the years she spent with Dilip Kumar, whom she fondly referred to as 'Sahib,' Saira said the greatest gift he left behind was a lifetime of cherished memories.

"I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them."

Recalling the day he died, she spoke about the profound loss felt not only by her but by countless admirers around the world.

"On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned."

Saira also reflected on the nature of their relationship, describing it as a partnership built on companionship, trust and mutual respect.

"Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion."

While the world remembers Dilip Kumar as one of Indian cinema's greatest actors, Saira said those closest to him knew a different side of the screen icon.

"The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have adorned the silver screen. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a gentler greatness: a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity."

Reflecting on her place in his extraordinary journey, Saira said she now realises she was living through history while sharing her life with him.

"Looking back, I realise I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate."

The actor also spoke about how her love for Dilip Kumar has remained unchanged despite the years since his death.

"Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day."

Concluding her tribute, Saira expressed gratitude for having shared her life with the legendary actor and for the love they gave each other.

"If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again."

Dilip Kumar, widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema, died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98.



Also Read: Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's Heritage Houses In Pakistan's Peshawar Face Collapse Threat