Mahhi Vij Reacts To Rumours Of Joining <i>Lock Upp 2</i>: 'I Was Considered'

As anticipation surrounding Lock Upp 2 continues to grow, rumours about the celebrity contestants have been circulating widely online. Among the names that recently surfaced was Mahhi Vij. However, the actor has now put all speculation to rest, confirming that she will not be entering Farah Khan's reality show this season.

Mahhi addressed the rumours through her Instagram Stories after receiving numerous messages from fans enquiring about her participation.

"To all of those who are asking if I am doing Lock Upp 2. So, I am not doing Lock Upp 2. I am, in fact, going on a vacation with my daughter. And yes, I was being considered and there were talks. Maybe next year... But this year I am going on a vacation with my cutie," she said.

Mahhi isn't the only television personality to have denied reports of joining Lock Upp 2. Rashami Desai also recently dismissed rumours linking her to the reality series.

Rashami said, "Let me be very honest, it is not about Lock Upp. Any reality show comes, people take my name and spread the rumours. I don't like it anymore. So, I am not doing Lock Upp and this is my official statement."

So far, the makers have officially unveiled only three contestants for the upcoming season - Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena. With more names expected to be announced in the coming weeks, the buzz around Lock Upp 2 continues to intensify.

ALSO READ: 'No Bitterness': Mahhi Vij Calls Ex-Husband Jay Bhanushali Her 'Best Friend'