Janhvi Kapoor Purchases A Swanky Rs 65 Crore Duplex Apartment in Bandra: Report

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi.

Jahnvi Kapoor reportedly bought a super expensive house in Mumbai's Bandra area, reported Square Feat India, adding that the actress apparently paid Rs 65 crore for the apartment. This would be Janhvi Kapoor's second real estate purchase in the last two years. The house was purchased along with her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, and father, Boney Kapoor.

The duplex is made up of apartments 101 and 201 on the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building on Pali Hill, Union Park Road, Bandra West. According to documents obtained from the real estate portal Indextap.com, the agreement was signed in October 2022. The structure received its occupation certificate in 2002.

According to the report by Square Feat India, the seller of the duplex is Kintu Bajaj, and the entire deal consists of a duplex, also referred to as a bungalow in the documents, spread over a carpet area of 6421 sq ft; the built-up area of the duplex is 8669 sq ft. Along with the apartment, Janhvi and her family will also have access to an open garden area, a swimming pool, and a five-car parking lot.



In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor entered the entertainment industry with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of the Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment. After the Netflix project, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in Dharma Productions' Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Her most recent release is Mili, a 2022 Indian Hindi-language survival thriller film directed by Mathukutty Xavier. She now has Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 lined up.