Inside Murali Sharma-Ashwini Kalsekar's All-White Mumbai Home With A <i>Mandir</i>, Glam Room

- Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home features a warm, all-white interior design
- The living room includes tan couches, black glass table, and artwork of Lord Ganesha and Buddha
- The dining area has an eight-seater white marble table and displays awards and family photos
For the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, the filmmaker arrived at actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home. Welcoming Farah, the couple provided a sneak peak into their spacious all-white home.
The space beautifully reflects their personalities, as every corner highlights a certain warmth and artistic charm that is deeply rooted in tradition. The home's entrance instantly creates a welcoming atmosphere. Adorned with inspirational quotes, they are near the main entrance and offer guests a glimpse into the couple's positive outlook on life, making for a space that feels both inviting and uplifting from the moment one steps inside.
Elegant All-White Living Room
The living area follows a sophisticated white colour palette. The space features comfortable tan couches that add warmth and contrast, while a sleek black glass centre table anchors the room. The walls feature an artistic frame of Lord Ganesha alongside intricately designed Buddha-face artwork. Floor-length curtains soften the space, allowing enough sunlight, and the lush indoor plants add a hint of freshness and a natural touch.
The dining area is centred around an elegant eight-seater table topped with white marble, making it ideal for family gatherings and celebrations. A nearby shelf proudly displays books along with awards earned by both Murali and Ashwini. Adding a personal touch is several framed photographs of the couple with their beloved pet dogs, making the space feel even more intimate.
They also have a fully white modular kitchen that combines functionality with contemporary style. Its clean design, streamlined cabinetry and bright aesthetic perfectly complement the rest of the home's elegant interiors.
A Library That Doubles As A Glam Room
One of the home's most distinctive spaces is a library that also serves as Ashwini's personal glam room. The room features crisp white walls complemented by a plush maroon couch. The place has two shelves lined with books, reflecting the couple's love for literature. On one side sits a compact vanity where Ashwini gets ready. The space is completed with a large floor-to-ceiling mirror. The home also features a serene mandir nook. One of its standout features is the intricate flooring, which Ashwini created using raisins and real flowers.
Spacious Airy Bedroom
The bedroom follows a calming white-and-blue colour scheme, creating a peaceful retreat away from the bustle of everyday life. The soft palette lends the room a relaxing ambience, making it an ideal space for rest and relaxation. The space has a large bed and a massive closet, all following the blue and white theme.
From spiritual artwork and treasured family memories coupled with elegant interiors, Murali Sharma's and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home is a reflection of a life built on warmth and togetherness.
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