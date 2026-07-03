Inside Murali Sharma-Ashwini Kalsekar's All-White Mumbai Home With A <i>Mandir</i>, Glam Room

For the latest episode of Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, the filmmaker arrived at actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home. Welcoming Farah, the couple provided a sneak peak into their spacious all-white home.

The space beautifully reflects their personalities, as every corner highlights a certain warmth and artistic charm that is deeply rooted in tradition. The home's entrance instantly creates a welcoming atmosphere. Adorned with inspirational quotes, they are near the main entrance and offer guests a glimpse into the couple's positive outlook on life, making for a space that feels both inviting and uplifting from the moment one steps inside.

Elegant All-White Living Room

The living area follows a sophisticated white colour palette. The space features comfortable tan couches that add warmth and contrast, while a sleek black glass centre table anchors the room. The walls feature an artistic frame of Lord Ganesha alongside intricately designed Buddha-face artwork. Floor-length curtains soften the space, allowing enough sunlight, and the lush indoor plants add a hint of freshness and a natural touch.

The dining area is centred around an elegant eight-seater table topped with white marble, making it ideal for family gatherings and celebrations. A nearby shelf proudly displays books along with awards earned by both Murali and Ashwini. Adding a personal touch is several framed photographs of the couple with their beloved pet dogs, making the space feel even more intimate.

They also have a fully white modular kitchen that combines functionality with contemporary style. Its clean design, streamlined cabinetry and bright aesthetic perfectly complement the rest of the home's elegant interiors.

A Library That Doubles As A Glam Room

One of the home's most distinctive spaces is a library that also serves as Ashwini's personal glam room. The room features crisp white walls complemented by a plush maroon couch. The place has two shelves lined with books, reflecting the couple's love for literature. On one side sits a compact vanity where Ashwini gets ready. The space is completed with a large floor-to-ceiling mirror. The home also features a serene mandir nook. One of its standout features is the intricate flooring, which Ashwini created using raisins and real flowers.

Spacious Airy Bedroom

The bedroom follows a calming white-and-blue colour scheme, creating a peaceful retreat away from the bustle of everyday life. The soft palette lends the room a relaxing ambience, making it an ideal space for rest and relaxation. The space has a large bed and a massive closet, all following the blue and white theme.

From spiritual artwork and treasured family memories coupled with elegant interiors, Murali Sharma's and Ashwini Kalsekar's Mumbai home is a reflection of a life built on warmth and togetherness.

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