Alka Yagnik's Luxurious Life: Plush Mumbai Apartment, Swanky Cars, And More

Bollywood's legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. She was conferred with the award on June 23 at the second investiture ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Soon after receiving the honour, the veteran singer shared a heartfelt note on social media, opening up about her prolonged absence from the public eye due to health challenges.

A Look at Her Net Worth

Alka Yagnik has been ruling the music industry since 1983. Over these four decades, she has recorded more than 8,000 songs for films and albums in several Indian languages.

With such a stellar career, it is no surprise that she is right up there in the list of the top 10 wealthiest female playback singers in India. According to Sovrenn, Alka Yagnik's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 45–50 crore.

Breaking Down Her Income Streams

So, how does the iconic singer make her money? According to a report in Siasat, she used to charge an estimated sum of Rs 12 lakhs for a single song. Gadar 2 was the last film in which she lent her voice for the track, Udd Ja Kaale.

Apart from playback singing, her appearances in singing reality shows used to add to her net worth. Amar Ujala reported that Alka Yagnik fetched around Rs 16 lakhs from brand endorsements and advertisements.

Real Estate

As reported by the Indian Express, Alka Yagnik and her daughter, Syesha Kapoor, purchased a luxurious apartment in Andheri West for Rs 11.5 crore in April this year. Spanning 2,297 square feet, the property is located in Oberoi Sky Heights – a tower that Alka already calls home. The deal was officially registered on April 15 with a stamp duty of Rs 57.5 lakh. The singer has reportedly invested an adequate amount of money in real estate and stocks, which generate good returns.

Cars

A few years ago, the singer bought a Mercedes GLE luxury SUV, a mid-size luxury vehicle whose top trim costs a whopping Rs 1.64 crore, ex-showroom in India, as per a report by Car Blog India. She also reportedly owns a Range Rover.

On the health front, Alka Yagnik revealed her rare hearing disorder publicly via an Instagram post in 2024, which explains her recent break from the spotlight.

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